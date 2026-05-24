MYTV Suspends Paid Subscription Offerings for MYTV Mana-Mana Streaming Platform

MYTV has announced that its MYTV Mana-Mana streaming platform will undergo a transition starting 1 June 2026, resulting in the suspension of its paid subscription offerings for the time being. The current MYTV Mana-Mana Basic and Premium subscriptions will no longer be available following the transition. Existing users can still continue accessing the platform as usual, but new registrations and renewals for its paid plans will stop beginning 1 June 2026. Affected users with active Premium and Basic plans extending beyond 1 July 2026 will receive an email containing instructions on how to request a refund. The sudden suspension suggests that MYTV could be preparing a rework or revamp of its subscription model. However, the company has yet to confirm any specifics regarding what the platform transition actually involves.

MYTV has announced that its MYTV Mana-Mana streaming platform will undergo a transition starting 1 June 2026, resulting in the suspension of its paid subscription offerings for the time being.

The current MYTV Mana-Mana Basic and Premium subscriptions will no longer be available following the transition. Existing users can still continue accessing the platform as usual, but new registrations and renewals for its paid plans will stop beginning 1 June 2026. Affected users with active Premium and Basic plans extending beyond 1 July 2026 will receive an email containing instructions on how to request a refund.

The sudden suspension suggests that MYTV could be preparing a rework or revamp of its subscription model. However, the company has yet to confirm any specifics regarding what the platform transition actually involves





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MYTV Streaming Platform Transition Suspension Paid Subscription Offerings MYTV Mana-Mana Basic And Premium Subscriptions Existing Users New Registrations Renewals Affected Users Premium And Basic Plans Refund Transition Subscription Model Rework Revamp

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