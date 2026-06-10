Myth Busted: Does Plucking One White Hair Cause More to Grow?

This article answers the common question: Does plucking a single white hair cause additional white hairs to appear? It explains the biology of hair follicles, melanin loss, and why the myth persists. The piece also covers the potential risks of repeated plucking and offers alternative methods for managing grey hair.

Will plucking one white hair cause two to grow in its place? The short answer: No, plucking one white hair does not cause more white hair s to grow in its place.

Many people have heard warnings from family members: Don't pluck your white hair, or two more will grow back! However, this is a myth. Each hair follicle can only grow its own hair. When you pull out one white hair, it only affects that one follicle.

It does not cause surrounding hairs to turn white, nor does it create extra follicles. What happens when you pluck a white hair? The follicle remains under the skin. If it is still healthy, it can produce another hair later.

Since that follicle is producing little or no melanin, the new hair will likely grow back grey or white as well. Hair turns grey when follicles stop making enough melanin, often due to ageing, stress, diet, or other factors. White hairs often appear close together because multiple follicles can be affected over time by these same factors. So you might pluck one white hair today and later notice two or three more nearby.

It feels like the plucking caused it, but those hairs were probably already turning white. There is also a psychological aspect: once you notice your first white hair, you start looking for more, making every new white strand more obvious. Can a new hair grow from the same spot after plucking? Yes, if the follicle is not damaged, a new hair may eventually grow back from that spot.

But it will usually be white because plucking does not restore melanin production. Melanin is the pigment that gives hair its colour. When a follicle makes less melanin, the hair grows grey or white. Plucking the strand does not change what is happening inside the follicle.

Are there risks to plucking white hair? Plucking one white hair once is usually not a serious problem.

However, if you repeatedly pluck white hairs, you can irritate the follicles. Over time, this may cause redness, soreness, ingrown hairs, inflammation, or weaker regrowth in those spots. It is better to trim white hairs close to the scalp. For those who want to cover white hairs, options include root touch-up spray, hair mascara, semi-permanent dye, highlights, or lowlights.

You can also simply leave them alone. Can white hair turn black again naturally? Age-related white hair usually does not return to its original colour. In some cases, if greying is linked to a nutritional deficiency or a health issue, treating the underlying cause might help restore some pigment, but this is not guaranteed.

Overall, plucking a white hair does not cause more white hairs to grow, but repeated plucking can damage follicles and lead to other scalp issues. The most advisable approach is to manage white hair through trimming or gentle coloring rather than pulling them out





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