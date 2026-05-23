MyRider Campaign to Enhance Motorcycle Rider Safety

The Malaysian Riders Campaign (MyRider) aims to cultivate more responsible, prudent, and safety-conscious Malaysian riders through a campaign launched by PERKESO to strengthen efforts in preventing road accidents involving motorcyclists, particularly those commuting to and from work.

A total of 46,542 or 50.9% of the 91,456 accident cases recorded in 2025 involved commuting accidents to and from work, according to the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO).

The PERKESO chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, launched the Malaysian Riders Campaign (MyRider) to strengthen efforts to prevent road accidents involving motorcyclists in collaboration with the Police's Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department. Meanwhile, the Police fully supports the MyRider campaign. The campaign also involves various agencies and industry partners, including the Transport Ministry and the Road Transport Department





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysian Riders Myrider Campaign Safe. Prudent. Dignified Cultivate Responsible Prudent And Safety-Conscious Malaysian Riders Prevent Road Accidents Involving Motorcyclists Performant In Enhancing Motorcycle Rider Safet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Higher diesel prices raise construction costs up to 15%The Malaysian Housing Contractors Association says this has also pushed up house prices.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics' South Korean union to begin vote on pay agreementMalaysian medical specialist reveals how crafting helped her get through depression during the pandemic.

Read more »

Synology PAS7700 Launches In MalaysiaSynology today has officially launched its new PAS7700 enterprise storage system for the Malaysian market.

Read more »

JPJ to Enhance Ops HRAA Drone Deployment with Increased Price on Speeding and Other ViolationsThe Road Transport Department (JPJ) will use drones to enhance traffic policing during the upcoming Ops Hari Raya Aidil Adha campaign. Drones will be used to detect offences such as overtaking on double lines and using emergency lanes on highways, thereby enhancing the efficiency of enforcement across hot spots identified for the campaign.

Read more »