MyKhas Portal Suspension Does Not Affect MPs Rights or Functions

The Communications Minister has clarified that the suspension of access to the MyKhas portal for Members of Parliament (MPs) in Petaling Jaya and Subang does not affect their rights or functions as elected representatives.

The Communications Minister has clarified that the suspension of access to the MyKhas portal for Members of Parliament (MPs) in Petaling Jaya and Subang does not affect their rights or functions as elected representatives.

He explained that allocations channelled through the MyKhas platform are special funds under the Prime Minister's purview and are separate from the facilities and entitlements provided to MPs through Parliament. Residents in both constituencies will continue to have access to assistance despite the restrictions. The Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister's Department has clarified that residents in both parliamentary constituencies may still submit applications, which will be assessed and approved directly by the unit.

The Minister was responding to claims by Subang MP Wong Chen and Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung that their offices had been denied access to the MyKhas system, affecting applications for People-Friendly Projects (PMR) allocations in their constituencies. The department assured the public that all allocations intended for the people would continue to be disbursed and managed directly to ensure that public welfare remains unaffected.

The agency also said it would continue carrying out its coordinating role in an orderly manner to ensure the smooth and effective implementation of government programmes and initiatives for the benefit of the public. The Minister's statement comes as Pakatan is gearing up for the Johor and Negri polls, according to Anwar. The court has allowed Najib to obtain some documents ahead of the 1MDB's US$8bil suit hearing





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Mykhas Portal Members Of Parliament Petaling Jaya Subang Pakatan Johor Negri Polls Anwar Najib 1MDB Suit

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