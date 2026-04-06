MyKad Use for Subsidized Petrol: NRD Warns of Strict Regulations and Legal Consequences

The National Registration Department (NRD) reminds Malaysians about the illegality of using another person's MyKad to purchase subsidized petrol, with legal repercussions for offenders. Learn about the exceptions for family members and recent arrests involving misuse of MyKads.

Stay informed with our FREE Newsletter, Telegram, and WhatsApp channels for the latest updates. The National Registration Department (NRD) has issued a crucial reminder to Malaysians regarding the use of MyKad for purchasing subsidized petrol . It is illegal to use another person’s MyKad, even if they are family members, to obtain subsidized fuel. This encompasses parents, spouses, siblings, or any other individual.

The NRD Director-General, Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias, emphasized that the MyKad is a personal identification document, and its use is strictly limited to the registered owner. The department clarified that all transactions, including fuel purchases, must be conducted by the MyKad holder themselves. This prohibition is directly linked to Regulation 25 of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which specifically prohibits the use or possession of another person's identity card. Violations can lead to severe legal consequences. The purpose of this regulation is to safeguard against potential misuse and fraud related to government subsidies and ensures accountability in transactions involving subsidized goods. The NRD strongly discourages lending or providing MyKads to others, as this could expose the owner to legal repercussions, including a potential prison sentence of up to three years or a fine of up to RM20,000, or both.\While the general rule prohibits using someone else's MyKad, there is a specific exception concerning family members. According to the NRD's frequently asked questions (FAQ), a person can use their spouse's MyKad to purchase subsidized petrol, or vice versa, provided the registered owner is physically present at the time of the transaction. This applies to other family members as well. In essence, while you cannot borrow your spouse's, parent's, or sibling's MyKad to purchase petrol independently, you can make the purchase on their behalf if they are present and involved in the transaction. This exception appears to acknowledge the practicalities of family life while still maintaining the principle of personal identification. The guidelines also underscore the importance of ensuring that only vehicles registered in Malaysia are filled with subsidized fuel. The system is designed to provide price support to Malaysian citizens, and attempting to circumvent this with foreign-registered vehicles is considered illegal. This stipulation also helps prevent misuse and attempts to exploit the subsidy system for unintended purposes.\Recent law enforcement actions highlight the seriousness of these regulations. Last week, a man was arrested for allegedly using multiple MyKads belonging to other individuals to purchase a large quantity of subsidized petrol. The Kelantan police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, reported that the suspect was apprehended at a petrol station in Tumpat while attempting to fill up his vehicle. Upon the suspect's arrest, authorities discovered four different MyKads in his possession, which he had been using to purchase over 100 liters of petrol. This case has been referred to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry for investigation under the National Registration Act, underscoring the severity of these offenses. This arrest serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of attempting to exploit the subsidized fuel system. The case demonstrates that the authorities are actively monitoring and enforcing these regulations. The purpose of these enforcement measures is to protect the integrity of the subsidy program, to deter fraud, and to ensure that subsidized fuel is available to those who are eligible. It shows that actions will be taken against those who attempt to violate the rules set by the NRD





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Mykad Subsidized Petrol National Registration Department Illegal Use Legal Consequences

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