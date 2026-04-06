MyKad Use for BUDI95 Subsidies Permitted, NRD Issues Clarification

The National Registration Department (NRD) confirms MyKad can be used for BUDI95 subsidies, emphasizing adherence to regulations and security of the national identification document. The statement clarifies a previous announcement and urges public to use official information sources.

Kuala Lumpur: The National Registration Department ( NRD ) has confirmed that the MyKad can be used to access subsidies offered through the BUDI95 initiative, provided all existing regulations and laws are strictly adhered to. The NRD , which is the governing body responsible for safeguarding the integrity and security of the MyKad, emphasized its commitment to preventing any misuse of this official national identification document.

This announcement aims to clarify any confusion and ensure the public is well-informed about the proper and legal use of their MyKad within the context of government assistance programs. The NRD stressed the importance of maintaining the security and validity of MyKad for all citizens.\The department highlighted that under Regulation 25 of the National Registration Regulations 1990, the unauthorized use or possession of a MyKad by anyone other than the legitimate owner constitutes a legal offense. The NRD strongly cautioned the public against lending or giving their MyKad to others for any reason whatsoever, including transactions involving subsidized fuel, in order to avoid potential legal repercussions and protect against identity theft or misuse. The department’s primary concern is to ensure the ongoing security of the MyKad and to preserve public trust in the identification system. This is crucial for facilitating a wide range of government services and protecting individual rights. The emphasis on responsible usage also serves as a reminder to the public about their responsibility in maintaining the integrity of the MyKad system and preventing fraud or abuse. The NRD is actively working on several measures to enhance the security features and improve the detection of fraudulent activities related to MyKad use.\Furthermore, the NRD clarified that a previous statement made by its director-general, Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias, regarding an investigation into the misuse of four MyKad in Kelantan, was in no way intended to restrict or limit access to any government subsidies, including those provided through the BUDI95 initiative. The NRD wishes to reassure the public that its priority is to ensure fair and equitable access to these crucial government benefits. In the statement, the NRD urged the public to rely on official sources of information and to carefully consider the context of any issue before forming their own interpretations, to promote a more informed and responsible public discourse. The NRD continuously strives to provide clear and accurate information to the public and encourage critical thinking regarding important issues. The department aims to remain transparent in its communications while continuing to work with other government agencies to safeguard national identification documents. The NRD plays an important role in upholding the integrity of the MyKad, ensuring its continued reliability as a fundamental element of the national identity management system





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Mykad BUDI95 Subsidies NRD National Identification

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