MyKad Update: Touch 'n Go System Removed, Alternative Payment Options Required

The National Registration Department (NRD) has announced that the new MyKad will no longer support the built-in Touch 'n Go feature, requiring users to rely on alternative payment options for tolls and public transport. The new MyKad will focus on stronger security and identity protection features, reflecting the government's efforts to improve identity security in line with current technological developments.

The new IC will no longer double as a payment card , but the Touch 'n Go system can still be used through other methods. If you currently use your IC to pay for tolls, public transport , or even as a backup payment method, there's a small change coming your way.

The announcement was made by National Registration Department (NRD) director-general Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias during a media engagement session recently, reported. According to him, the upgraded MyKad will instead focus heavily on stronger security and identity protection features, as technology and security threats continue to evolve.

With the new MyKad no longer supporting the built-in Touch 'n Go feature, users will need to rely on alternative options for payments and transport, depending on the service, such as debit or credit cards at selected tolls or parking systems. The removal of the embedded TNG function means the IC itself will no longer double as a payment card, but users can still use the wider Touch 'n Go ecosystem separately.

Besides the new MyKad, Badrul Hisham also shared that updated versions of MyPoCA and MyTentera cards are expected to be introduced next month as well. This latest update comes after the government previously announced that new MyKad and passport designs with enhanced security features would begin rolling out in stages from June





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Mykad Touch 'N Go Payment Card Alternative Payment Options Tolls Public Transport National Registration Department (NRD) Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias Enhanced Security Features New Mykad Updated Versions Of Mypoca And Mytentera Cards Touch 'N Go System Payment Card Alternative Payment Options Tolls Public Transport National Registration Department (NRD) Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias Enhanced Security Features New Mykad Updated Versions Of Mypoca And Mytentera Cards

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