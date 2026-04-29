MyJPJ App to Require MyDigital ID Login from May 1, 2026

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will mandate the use of MyDigital ID for logging into the MyJPJ app starting May 1, 2026, as part of the government’s digitalization efforts to enhance cybersecurity and service efficiency. The update will also include a guest mode, a 24-hour chatbot, and integration of JPJeBid and JPJeQ.

PUTRAJAYA – The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced a significant shift in access to its popular MyJPJ mobile app lication. Starting May 1, 2026, all users will be required to utilize MyDigital ID for login purposes.

This change is a key component of the Malaysian government’s overarching strategy to modernize public services through digitalization, with a strong emphasis on bolstering cybersecurity and streamlining service delivery. Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, the Director-General of JPJ, explained that the implementation of MyDigital ID will provide users with a secure, verified, and officially recognized digital identity, enabling seamless access to a comprehensive suite of JPJ services.

The move aims to consolidate authentication methods, reducing the need for multiple usernames and passwords, and consequently, minimizing potential data security vulnerabilities. The MyJPJ application has rapidly become a central hub for various road transport related needs. It currently allows users to conveniently check and renew their driving licenses, manage motor vehicle license renewals, verify and settle outstanding summonses, and access a wide array of other JPJ services directly from their smartphones.

The upcoming update to the app will introduce several enhancements alongside the mandatory MyDigital ID integration. These include a ‘guest mode’ which will offer limited functionality without requiring a full login, providing basic information access for those who haven’t yet registered for MyDigital ID. A 24-hour smart chatbot will be incorporated to provide instant support and answer frequently asked questions, improving user experience and reducing reliance on traditional customer service channels.

Furthermore, the JPJeBid (electronic bidding for vehicle registration numbers) and JPJeQ (online queue management system) services will be fully integrated into the main MyJPJ platform, creating a unified and more efficient user journey. This consolidation is expected to simplify processes and reduce confusion for users who previously had to navigate separate applications for these specific services.

The department is proactively encouraging all MyJPJ users aged 12 and above to register for and activate their MyDigital ID well in advance of the May 2026 deadline, ensuring a smooth transition to the new system. Recognizing that not all users may have immediate access to or be able to utilize MyDigital ID, JPJ has made provisions for MyPR (Permanent Resident) holders.

These individuals will continue to have access to MyJPJ services through designated alternative login channels, ensuring inclusivity and preventing disruption to their access to essential services. Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli emphasized that this single sign-on initiative is a testament to JPJ’s unwavering commitment to digital transformation. He stated that the department is dedicated to making public services more efficient, secure, and user-friendly for all Malaysians.

The implementation of MyDigital ID is not merely a technological upgrade, but a strategic move to align JPJ with global best practices in digital governance and citizen-centric service delivery. The department believes that this initiative will not only enhance the security of user data but also improve the overall experience of interacting with JPJ, fostering greater trust and confidence in the digital services provided.

The move is also in line with the broader national agenda to create a more digitally inclusive society, empowering citizens to access government services with ease and convenience. The long-term vision is to leverage digital technologies to create a more responsive and efficient public sector, ultimately benefiting all Malaysians





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Myjpj Mydigital ID JPJ Digitalization Cybersecurity Government Services Mobile App Road Transport Malaysia

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