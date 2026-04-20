MYFutureJobs Premium Carnival 2026: Bridging Talent and Top-Tier Careers in Kuala Lumpur

Join the MYFutureJobs Premium Carnival 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to explore diverse career opportunities, competitive salaries, and professional development resources.

The highly anticipated MYFutureJobs Premium Carnival 2026 is officially set to return, offering a massive platform for job seekers to elevate their professional trajectories. Scheduled to take place at Halls 4 and 5 of the prestigious Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre , this two-day event will run on 25 and 26 April from 9am to 4pm.

Organized by the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO), the carnival serves as a premier, one-stop destination designed to bridge the gap between ambitious talent and top-tier employers across the nation. By consolidating various hiring processes into a single, structured environment, the event simplifies the job search experience while ensuring that candidates have direct access to human resources representatives from leading corporations. Attendees can expect an expansive array of opportunities that cater to a wide spectrum of career stages and specializations. The event features positions across diverse and vital sectors, including construction, banking, logistics, transportation, information technology, communications, and automotive industries. Whether you are a fresh graduate seeking internship placements or an experienced professional looking to transition into executive or managerial roles, this carnival provides the necessary scale and variety to suit your career aspirations. With salary packages ranging from RM3,000 to RM15,000, the initiative is deeply aligned with the national agenda to expand access to high-income employment and systematically strengthen Malaysia median wage levels for the future workforce. This year, the carnival hosts an impressive lineup of industry giants, including PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, DRB-HICOM, CIMB, and TH Properties Sdn Bhd. The participation of these esteemed organizations highlights the breadth of the event and guarantees that attendees are exposed to established employers who prioritize structured career pathways and long-term professional development. Beyond the recruitment aspect, the event offers added value through personalized career counselling sessions led by certified professionals, which can prove instrumental in refining resumes and interviewing techniques. Furthermore, the carnival incorporates interactive elements to keep engagement high, offering attendees the chance to participate in lucky draws featuring attractive prizes such as high-end gadgets and modern home technology, ensuring that the experience is as rewarding as it is productive





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Myfuturejobs SOCSO Job Fair 2026 Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Career Development

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