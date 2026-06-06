Mydin Director Says Malaysia's Essential Goods Supply Remains Stable Amid Global Uncertainties

In a Bernama TV interview, Mydin Managing Director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin explained how coordinated planning by retailers, steady agricultural output and forward‑buying tactics keep food and other essentials well stocked, while newly announced cash‑aid programmes are expected to spur consumer spending and support small businesses.

A recent interview on Bernama TV's programme Ruang Bicara highlighted the resilience of Malaysia's supply chain for essential goods, despite lingering uncertainties in global markets.

Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin, managing director of Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd, emphasized that careful planning by retailers and the uninterrupted operation of the domestic agricultural sector have together ensured that food and other basic necessities remain readily available to consumers. He pointed out that planting and harvesting cycles are proceeding on schedule, backed by an ample supply of agricultural inputs such as urea fertiliser.

The Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, has also confirmed that fertiliser stocks are sufficient for the current season, reinforcing confidence among farmers and the broader food‑production ecosystem. In addition to the stability of locally produced items, Mydin's leadership noted that the retail industry has taken proactive steps to safeguard the flow of imported products. By employing forward‑buying strategies, retailers have built buffer inventories that protect against potential disruptions in overseas supply chains.

This approach has helped keep the prices of imported commodities - ranging from raw materials for the textile sector to everyday consumer goods - relatively stable. Dr Ameer Ali also appealed to the public to avoid panic buying, reminding shoppers that hoarding and wasteful consumption can undermine the very stability that producers and retailers are working hard to maintain. He stressed that while supplies are currently adequate, disciplined purchasing habits are essential to prevent future shortages.

The interview also turned to the broader economic impact of recent fiscal measures. Dr Ameer Ali welcomed the substantial allocations made for the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) and Rahmah Basic Aid (SARA) programmes in the 2026 Budget, describing them as having a multiplier effect on the national economy. By injecting cash directly into the hands of lower‑income households, the assistance programmes are expected to boost consumer spending, especially in small‑business‑heavy neighborhoods where Mydin stores are located.

This uptick in demand, he argued, will drive higher turnover for traders and create a virtuous cycle of growth for the retail sector. In line with evolving consumer habits, Mydin plans to open more than twenty new outlets this year under a compact community‑store format. These stores will offer a comprehensive range of everyday essentials, catering to neighbourhoods that favour convenience and proximity over larger, destination‑type supermarkets.

The company's expansion strategy reflects a broader shift towards localized retail solutions that can quickly respond to community needs while maintaining supply chain robustness





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Supply Chain Stability Retail Strategy Agricultural Input Availability Government Cash Aid Community Store Expansion

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