MyBHA Warns Severe Traffic Warnings May Discourage Domestic Tourism in Penang

The Malaysia Budget and Business Hotel Association cautions that repeated warnings about severe traffic congestion during the long holiday period could deter domestic tourists from visiting Penang and other destinations. The association calls for balanced communication focusing on preparedness and safe travel rather than creating fear, and notes that hotel occupancy remains below expectations.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Budget and Business Hotel Association (MyBHA) has expressed concern that repeated warnings about severe traffic congestion during the upcoming long holiday period could inadvertently discourage domestic tourists from visiting popular destinations like Penang .

Dr Sri Ganesh Michiel, national president of MyBHA, emphasized that while public safety and traffic management are important, the constant messaging about overcrowding and travel difficulties creates unnecessary fear among potential travelers. He urged authorities to shift the communication focus toward preparedness, safe travel planning, and encouraging tourism rather than amplifying anxiety. The tourism and hospitality industry is still recovering from the pandemic, and negative perceptions can significantly impact hotel bookings, restaurant revenues, retail businesses, and local attractions.

Sri Ganesh noted that during previous festive periods, similar warnings about extraordinary traffic conditions were issued, yet hotel occupancy rates in many areas remained at around 50 percent, far below expectations and industry projections. This gap suggests that fear-based messaging may be deterring visitors rather than helping them plan better.

The association stressed that the effects extend beyond hotels to include restaurants, retail outlets, tourism attractions, transport operators, event organizers, local traders, and tourism workers who depend on visitor arrivals for their livelihoods. To mitigate the problem, MyBHA encouraged travelers to choose licensed accommodation providers, make early hotel reservations directly with properties, and plan their journeys carefully to avoid peak times.

Sri Ganesh reiterated that Malaysia remains a welcoming and safe tourism destination, and Penang continues to be one of the country's most vibrant tourism hubs, offering rich culture, heritage, diverse cuisine, scenic beaches, and warm hospitality for both domestic and international visitors. Authorities had earlier projected that approximately two million visitors would enter Penang during the period from May 27 to June 2, driven by overlapping school holidays and festive breaks.

This influx is expected to cause heavier traffic along major routes into the state, and nationwide, multiple public holidays coinciding with school breaks will increase travel volumes. However, MyBHA believes that with proper communication and planning, the holiday period can be a boon for the tourism sector rather than a source of stress.

The association called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, tourism boards, and media, to collaborate in delivering balanced messages that highlight both the need for safety and the opportunities for enjoyable travel. By focusing on positive guidance and practical tips, such as alternative routes, off-peak travel times, and available amenities, authorities can help travelers make informed decisions without instilling fear.

Sri Ganesh concluded that the goal should be to rebuild confidence in domestic travel and ensure that the tourism industry's recovery continues smoothly. He appealed for a more nuanced approach that recognizes the resilience of Malaysian tourism while addressing genuine concerns about congestion and safety. The association remains optimistic that with collective effort, the long holiday period can be a successful one for both tourists and the industry, contributing to economic growth and community well-being.

In summary, MyBHA warns that excessive warnings about traffic jams may backfire, and advocates for a balanced strategy that promotes safe travel without discouraging visitors. The organization urges all parties to work together to support the tourism sector through the peak holiday season, ensuring that Malaysia's attractions remain accessible and appealing. By focusing on proactive planning and positive messaging, the country can maximize the benefits of the holiday period while minimizing disruptions.

This approach will not only help businesses but also enhance the travel experience for millions of visitors, reinforcing Malaysia's reputation as a premier destination in Southeast Asia. The association's call comes as the nation prepares for one of its busiest travel weeks, and its insights offer valuable guidance for policymakers and industry players alike. As the holiday period approaches, stakeholders should heed these recommendations to strike the right balance between caution and encouragement.

The long-term health of the tourism industry depends on restoring traveler confidence, and communication plays a key role in that process. By avoiding alarmist language and emphasizing solutions, Malaysia can welcome visitors with open arms while ensuring their safety and satisfaction. MyBHA stands ready to collaborate with all parties to achieve this goal, and hopes that its message will be heard loud and clear.

The future of Malaysian tourism lies in creating a positive narrative that inspires travel rather than deters it, and this holiday season presents an ideal opportunity to put that principle into practice





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