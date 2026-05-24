Myanmar's Power Supply System Under Pressure as Demand Increases

Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy reports that electricity demand is increasing by about 15% each year, putting heavy pressure on the country's power supply system. However, only about 70% of public demand can currently be met due to several power generation projects being delayed or blocked. Around 8% of generated electricity is also lost through plant operations and long-distance transmission lines before reaching consumers.

Myanmar 's Ministry of Electricity and Energy reports that electricity demand is increasing by about 15% each year, putting heavy pressure on the country's power supply system.

However, only about 70% of public demand can currently be met due to several power generation projects being delayed or blocked. Around 8% of generated electricity is also lost through plant operations and long-distance transmission lines before reaching consumers. Attacks on power plants, substations, and transmission lines have caused damage, forcing the remaining infrastructure to carry excessive loads and increasing technical risks across the national grid.

Despite these challenges, the ministry is working to increase electricity distribution and urges the public to help protect energy infrastructure and follow official electricity-saving guidelines





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Myanmar Electricity Demand Power Generation Projects Delayed Or Blocked Attacks On Power Plants Technical Risks Electricity Distribution Official Electricity-Saving Guidelines

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