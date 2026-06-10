Myanmar Nationals Arrested for Wildlife Crimes in Kuala Krai Durian Plantation

Police and Perhilitan detained eight Myanmar nationals and seized weapons and wildlife parts during a pre-dawn raid on a durian estate in Kuala Krai, Kelantan. The operation, based on public information, also uncovered two infants with the group and led to investigations under immigration, arms, and wildlife conservation laws.

Eight Myanmar nationals were apprehended during a coordinated crackdown on illegal hunting and wildlife crimes at a 24-hectare durian plantation in Kampung Mia, Kuala Krai , on Wednesday, June 10.

The operation, a joint effort between police and the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan), was conducted from midnight until 6am following a tip-off. Among those detained were six men and two women, who were also found caring for an infant boy and an infant girl. Authorities seized an air rifle and two spears believed to have been used for poaching.

Further inspections uncovered six suspected animal claws, twelve suspected animal fangs, seven suspected animal bones, six suspected animal body parts, and a container filled with meat thought to be from wildlife. The suspects are being investigated under multiple statutes including the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Arms Act 1960, the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1958, and the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

Kuala Krai OCPD Supt Mazlan Mamat emphasized that the operation's success showcases the value of inter-agency cooperation and public intelligence in combating wildlife offences. He warned of stern action against perpetrators and urged continued public assistance to safeguard Malaysia's natural heritage





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Myanmar Nationals Illegal Hunting Wildlife Offences Kuala Krai Perhilitan Poaching Endangered Species Kelantan Joint Operation

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