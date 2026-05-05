Myanmar National Charged with Ex-Wife’s Murder in Kuala Lumpur

A 26-year-old Myanmar man has been charged with the murder of his 33-year-old ex-wife in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur. The incident occurred on April 23rd, and the accused appeared in court on May 5th.

Kuala Lumpur witnessed a somber legal proceeding on Tuesday, May 5th, as a 26-year-old Myanmar national, Aung Tun Ngwa, was formally charged with the murder of his former wife.

The charge relates to the death of Merry Yet Ngwa, a 33-year-old also from Myanmar, which occurred on April 23rd in front of the Genting Court Condominium in Taman Setapak Indah Jaya. The accused, currently unemployed, was present before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri and indicated his understanding of the charges presented.

However, due to the severity of the crime – falling under the purview of the High Court – a plea was not formally recorded at this stage. The details surrounding the incident paint a tragic picture, with initial police reports indicating the victim succumbed to fatal stab wounds to the chest. The investigation, led by Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Fadil Marsus, commenced following information received on April 24th regarding the death of the woman.

A subsequent post-mortem examination definitively established the cause of death, confirming the presence of stab wounds as the critical factor. The case is now set to proceed through the High Court, where a full trial will determine the accused’s guilt and the corresponding sentence.

The potential penalties under Section 302 of the Penal Code are substantial, ranging from the death penalty to a lengthy prison term of 30 to 40 years, coupled with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane. This case highlights the serious consequences of violent crime and the legal processes in place to address such incidents within Malaysia’s judicial system.

The location of the crime, a residential condominium, adds a layer of shock to the community, raising concerns about safety and security in the area. Further investigation will likely focus on establishing the motive behind the murder and gathering evidence to support the prosecution’s case. The involvement of two Myanmar nationals also brings into focus the challenges faced by migrant communities and the potential for domestic disputes to escalate into tragic outcomes.

The authorities are expected to provide further updates as the case progresses through the legal system. The gravity of the charge underscores the commitment of the Malaysian legal system to address violent crimes with the utmost seriousness. The meticulous investigation conducted by the Kuala Lumpur police, including the post-mortem examination, demonstrates a dedication to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice for the victim and her family.

The upcoming High Court proceedings will be closely watched, as they will determine the fate of the accused and provide closure to this heartbreaking case. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of violence and the importance of addressing the root causes of such tragedies





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