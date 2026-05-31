Myanmar Introduces Programme to Replace Old Vehicles with Electric Ones

Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce has announced a new programme to replace old and unserviceable vehicles with imported electric vehicles, as part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption, improve road safety and cut environmental pollution.

Myanmar 's Ministry of Commerce has announced a new programme allowing owners of old and unserviceable vehicles to replace them with imported electric vehicles . The programme is part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption , improve road safety and cut environmental pollution .

The programme applies to vehicles that are more than 20 years old from the year of manufacture, vehicles that can no longer be repaired to ensure safe driving and vehicles less than 20 years old whose owners voluntarily wish to surrender them. Under the programme, owners who submit a Vehicle Deregistration Certificate Form issued by the Road Transport Administration Department will be eligible to apply for the import of one suitable electric vehicle based on the type and value of the surrendered vehicle.

The approval process will be reviewed by the National-Level Leading Committee for the Development of Electric Vehicles and Related Industries. In addition, the required foreign currency for the import of the electric vehicles will be sold by the Central Bank of Myanmar at an appropriate exchange rate. The programme aims to promote the use of electric vehicles in Myanmar and reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels.

The Ministry of Commerce has invited interested parties to submit their applications for the programme, and the deadline for submission is yet to be announced. The programme is expected to be a significant step towards reducing Myanmar's carbon footprint and promoting sustainable transportation. The Ministry of Commerce has also announced plans to establish a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country, which will make it easier for owners to charge their vehicles on the go.

This is a positive step towards promoting the use of electric vehicles in Myanmar and reducing the country's reliance on fossil fuels. The programme is expected to have a significant impact on the environment and the economy, and it is hoped that it will be a success





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Myanmar Electric Vehicles Fuel Consumption Road Safety Environmental Pollution

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