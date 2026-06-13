MWL Secretary-General Praises Malaysia as Model of Moderation and Coexistence

Muslim World League leader highlights Malaysia's successful multi-religious harmony and role in promoting wasatiyyah at Southeast Asia Scholars Conference.

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Datuk Seri Sheikh Dr Mohammad Al-Issa has lauded Malaysia as a pivotal nation in promoting wasatiyyah, or moderation, and as a global exemplar of harmonious coexistence.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 4th Southeast Asia Scholars Conference organized by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in collaboration with MWL, he highlighted Malaysia's unique multi-religious and multi-ethnic society, which has thrived under a single constitution grounded in noble values, an advanced legal system, and community practices that embody unity. Malaysia, he noted, demonstrates that Islam, as the official religion, is a faith of tolerance, openness, coexistence, and a blessing to all humanity.

This success story is attributed to the country's commitment to moderation and its ability to balance Islamic principles with modern governance, setting a benchmark for other nations. Dr. Mohammad, who also chairs the Muslim Scholars Association, emphasized that MWL consistently seeks to engage with Malaysia through various platforms, given its role as a model of tolerance. The conference itself gathered around 600 participants, including scholars, muftis, academics, researchers, and Islamic intellectuals from across Southeast Asia.

The event features prominent speakers and panellists from ASEAN countries, discussing topics related to Islamic moderation, interfaith dialogue, and community harmony. Dr. Mohammad reiterated that Malaysia's experience offers valuable lessons in managing diversity, particularly in a region where religious and ethnic pluralism is both a strength and a challenge. He urged other nations to learn from Malaysia's approach to fostering mutual respect and understanding among different communities.

The conference is part of broader efforts by MWL and Jakim to promote wasatiyyah as a counterbalance to extremism and intolerance. By showcasing Malaysia's achievements, the organizers hope to inspire similar initiatives elsewhere. Dr. Mohammad's remarks also touched on the importance of scholarly cooperation in addressing contemporary issues facing the Muslim world, such as radicalization, social cohesion, and the role of religion in public life.

He commended Malaysia's leadership in this regard, noting that its model of moderation is not only relevant for the Islamic world but for all societies striving for peaceful coexistence. The event concluded with a call for continued collaboration between MWL and Malaysian institutions to further spread the values of tolerance and moderation globally





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