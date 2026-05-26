Muslims in Malaysia Celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha with Sacrifice and Sharing

A detailed and informative news text about the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration among Muslims in Malaysia, focusing on the values of sacrifice, the importance of the celebration, the ritual slaughter, and the distribution of the meat to vulnerable communities.

Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on Wednesday (27 May) in the spirit of reflecting on the values of sacrifice. The celebration starts early in the morning, when Muslims gather at mosques for special prayers and talks reflecting on Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and obedience to God.

People recite prayers of praise to Allah to mark the importance of these sacred days. Central to the celebration is the sacrifice of animals, typically cows and goats, with the meat shared among family, friends, and those in need as a reminder of God’s mercy. Because a single cow is large, many people can share one animal, with individuals purchasing ‘shares’, usually ranging from RM700 to RM1,000+, through mosques or registered farms.

The ritual slaughter takes place at local mosques and community centres, where neighbours gather to assist with the butchering and portioning process. Many Malaysians also sponsor livestock through online platforms like EZ Qurban for distribution to vulnerable communities in conflict zones like Palestine and Syria.

There are several ways to distribute the meat, one of which is to divide the animal equally into three portions: one for the korban participant and their family, one for relatives and neighbours as gifts, and one for the poor and needy. Mosque committees organise the weighing and packaging, ensuring fair distribution across the community.

On-site at mosques, freshly cooked meat feeds volunteers and villagers, while families use their portions to prepare celebratory dishes like rendang, gulai, and sup tulang for visiting relatives — transforming the ritual into a feast of togetherness and gratitude





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Hari Raya Aidiladha Muslims Malaysia Sacrifice Values Ritual Slaughter Distribution Community Online Platforms Vulnerable Communities

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