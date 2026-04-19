The Muslim World League Secretary-General, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, commends Malaysia's dedication and its people's commitment to strengthening Islamic programs internationally, citing the Iman and Science Competition as a key example of fostering faith and knowledge.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, has lauded Malaysia as a beacon of inspiration for its unwavering dedication to bolstering the Islamic agenda on a global scale. His commendation highlights Malaysia 's consistent commitment, embodied by its populace, in championing and advancing a multitude of Islamic programs in strategic collaboration with the MWL.

During his address at the conclusion of the Iman and Science Competition, he emphasized that these initiatives, jointly organized with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, exemplify a concerted effort to deepen the connection Muslims worldwide share with the Quran. This connection is fostered through the practice of recitation, the cultivation of understanding, and the profound appreciation of the values embedded within its sacred verses. Sheikh Dr. Al-Issa articulated that the Muslim World League perpetually endeavors to fortify Quranic values among the younger generations across the globe. He specifically singled out Malaysia, describing it as a nation of exceptional significance, where its citizens exhibit a formidable sense of faith and a profound affection for the Quran. This sentiment was conveyed in his keynote address delivered at the event on a recent Sunday. Furthermore, Sheikh Dr. Al-Issa extended his sincere gratitude to the Malaysian government for its robust support, paying particular tribute to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his instrumental role in ensuring the resounding success of this significant initiative. He characterized this collaborative success as a clear reflection of a shared and unwavering commitment to the advancement of Islamic values on an international stage. In parallel, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Zulkifli Hasan, underscored the critical role that programs centered on the Quran and the pursuit of knowledge play as an indispensable platform for the holistic integration of faith and intellectual development. He observed that such endeavors not only serve to nurture and instill Islamic values within the participants but also effectively bridge the gap between divine revelation and the progressive evolution of contemporary knowledge, thereby promoting a balanced and comprehensive worldview. Minister Zulkifli Hasan affirmed Malaysia's steadfast commitment to continuing its support for programs that actively promote moderation and foster societal harmony, all while working to cultivate a more profound and accurate comprehension of Islam. He also conveyed his deep appreciation to the Muslim World League, and specifically to Sheikh Dr. Al-Issa, for their persistent and invaluable efforts in advancing knowledge and faith through dynamic international platforms. The Iman and Science Competition, which was conducted throughout the month of Ramadan via the Iman & Science Malaysia Facebook page, stands as a prime example of the MWL's strategic initiatives aimed at expanding cooperation, fostering mutual understanding among nations, reinforcing universal humanitarian values, and promoting Islam as a universal source of mercy and compassion for all of humanity. The recent blacklisting of BYD in Brazil due to alleged slave labor charges, leading to the dismissal of the head of the slave labor watchdog, is a separate and unrelated event, but underscores the global concerns surrounding ethical labor practices that are increasingly under scrutiny worldwide





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