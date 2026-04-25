Musk Narrows OpenAI Lawsuit, Seeks Nonprofit Restoration and Leadership Change

Elon Musk has dropped fraud claims in his lawsuit against OpenAI, focusing on allegations that the company abandoned its nonprofit mission for profit. The trial, set to begin Monday, will determine if OpenAI breached its charitable trust and unjustly enriched itself, with Musk seeking up to $134 billion in damages and a return to nonprofit status.

The legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI is heading to trial, but with a significantly narrowed scope. Musk has dropped his fraud claims against OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman , and President Greg Brockman, focusing the lawsuit on the core argument that OpenAI abandoned its original nonprofit mission for financial gain.

This streamlining of the case, approved by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, leaves only two claims – unjust enrichment and breach of charitable trust – to be presented to a jury starting Monday in Oakland, California. Musk alleges that OpenAI’s decision to accept billions in investment from Microsoft and transition to a for-profit structure violated its founding principles of prioritizing humanity’s benefit through open-source artificial intelligence research.

He contends that this shift was a betrayal of the initial agreement among the founders, including himself. The heart of Musk’s argument revolves around the idea that OpenAI was established as a non-profit dedicated to safe and beneficial AI development, accessible to all. He claims that the partnership with Microsoft and the subsequent pursuit of profit have fundamentally altered the company’s direction, creating a competitive entity driven by commercial interests rather than altruistic goals.

Musk is seeking substantial damages, potentially reaching US$134 billion, which he wants directed to OpenAI’s charitable arm. More significantly, he is requesting a court order to revert OpenAI back to its original nonprofit status and to remove Altman and Brockman from their leadership positions. OpenAI, Altman, Brockman, and Microsoft vehemently deny these allegations, characterizing Musk’s lawsuit as baseless harassment and a strategic maneuver to undermine a competitor.

They argue that the restructuring was necessary to secure the substantial funding required to develop and deploy advanced AI technologies, and that this ultimately serves the broader public good. OpenAI has previously accused Musk of a “legal ambush” by introducing his desired remedies so close to the trial date. The trial will unfold in two distinct phases.

The first phase will involve a jury hearing evidence and arguments related to the two remaining claims: unjust enrichment and breach of charitable trust. The jury will then deliver a non-binding “advisory verdict” to Judge Gonzalez Rogers, who will ultimately determine whether Musk has successfully proven his case. The second phase will focus solely on the remedies Musk is seeking – the restoration of nonprofit status and the removal of Altman and Brockman.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers will make the final ruling on these matters. The origins of this dispute trace back to 2015 when Musk co-founded OpenAI alongside Altman and others.

However, the relationship soured over time, leading to Musk’s departure from the board in 2018. In 2023, he launched xAI, a competing AI company, further solidifying the rift. Prior to the lawsuit, Musk made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire OpenAI for US$97.4 billion, an offer that was rejected by the company. The subsequent completion of OpenAI’s for-profit restructuring plan fueled Musk’s legal challenge, setting the stage for the current trial.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the future of AI development, potentially influencing the balance between commercial interests and ethical considerations in the field





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