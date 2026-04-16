Musical Legacy of Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab Immortalized in New Book

The book Sentuhan Emas Lagu Lagu has been launched to preserve the vast musical contributions of the late Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab, a prolific composer whose works have shaped Malaysian music for over six decades. His son, Nasir Khan, spearheaded the project to fulfill his father's wish for his extensive catalog to be documented and accessible for future study and appreciation.

The enduring musical impact of the late Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab is now being preserved for posterity with the launch of the book Sentuhan Emas Lagu Lagu . This significant literary work aims to document the extensive contributions of the celebrated composer, who enriched the Malaysian arts scene for over six decades and produced more than 2,000 iconic compositions.

The book launch ceremony, held at Saloma Kuala Lumpur on April 16, 2026, was attended by family members and admirers, including Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab’s eldest son, Nasir Khan, who spoke about his father’s long-held desire for his musical oeuvre to be formally cataloged and accessible for study and appreciation. Nasir Khan shared that the completion of the eight-month project, though bittersweet without his father present to witness it, represents a profound honouring of his father's artistic legacy. The book itself is more than just a collection of musical scores; it is a testament to a life dedicated to music, featuring exclusive photographs that illuminate the creative process behind many of his beloved melodies. Nasir Khan highlighted the meticulous preservation of his father's notes, photographs, and records, which greatly facilitated the compilation process. A particularly poignant element of the book is the inclusion of Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab’s final handwritten note, incorporated into the design of the book's cover as the primary title element, adding a deeply personal touch to this monumental documentation. The publication is slated for distribution to higher education institutions and will also be contributed to the National Archives of Malaysia and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, serving as a vital reference for future research and creative endeavours. Among Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab's most celebrated works is the tourism anthem Malaysia Truly Asia, a song that has played a pivotal role in promoting Malaysia on the international stage. His influence has touched generations of Malaysian music lovers and inspired numerous renowned artists, including the late Datuk Sharifah Aini and the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad, as well as prominent figures like Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim, Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Uji Rashid, and Ramlah Ram. The Sentuhan Emas Lagu Lagu project ensures that the rich tapestry of Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab’s musical genius will continue to resonate and inspire for years to come





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Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab Music Legacy Sentuhan Emas Lagu Lagu Malaysian Music Book Launch

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