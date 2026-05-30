Mushroom-Flavoured Vapes Luring Children: NGOs Warn of Growing Synthetic Drug Crisis

A Malaysian NGO reports that cheap, mushroom‑flavoured vape liquids containing potent psychoactive substances are being accessed by children as young as ten. A recent teen suicide attempt linked to the product has prompted calls for stricter enforcement, faster legal amendments and enhanced cyber monitoring to curb the spread of new synthetic drugs.

An Malaysian non‑governmental organisation has raised the alarm that vape liquids flavoured with a mushroom taste are being sold openly and are attracting children as young as ten years old.

The group, Al‑Sirath Malaysia, says it has identified a series of cases in which children as young as ten or eleven obtained these products, and it fears that the ease of access is encouraging a new wave of drug experimentation among adolescents. The association's president, Redzhuan Yusof, told the Free Malaysia Today that the cheapest mushroom‑flavoured vape liquid was once sold for roughly RM10 for a tiny three‑drop bottle, while a full‑size container now costs between RM60 and RM600 depending on its potency and volume.

He declined to reveal the specific outlets or online sites involved, but stressed that the products are available both in brick‑and‑mortar shops and through a range of internet platforms, including social‑media marketplaces and e‑commerce sites. The concerns intensified after a tragic incident last week when a teenage girl was found with serious self‑inflicted injuries - a slashed throat and multiple wrist cuts - after reportedly using a mushroom‑flavoured vape.

Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed that investigators are still tracing the source of the vape, which police say was supplied to the girl by her boyfriend. The case underscores a broader public‑health crisis highlighted by the Malaysian Substance Abuse Council (MASC). Its president, Ahmad Lutfi Abdul Latiff, warned that new psychoactive substances (NPS) are increasingly being disguised as harmless vape liquids, creating a hidden danger for young people.

These synthetic compounds are cheap, odourless and easy to conceal inside standard vape devices, making them difficult for parents, educators and even health professionals to detect. According to Lutfi, the chemical formulas of these NPS are constantly being altered, which defeats routine urine‑drug screens and hampers law‑enforcement efforts. He explained that even minute doses can produce powerful hallucinogenic effects, leading to acute psychosis, paranoia, severe anxiety and, in extreme cases, self‑harm.

Laboratory‑produced synthetics may also cause irreversible damage to the nervous system, potentially outstripping the harms associated with conventional narcotics. The council's chief urged authorities to move beyond traditional street‑level raids and adopt a more sophisticated cyber‑monitoring strategy. He called for rapid amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 so that emerging chemical analogues can be swiftly classified as illegal, and for tighter coordination with internet service providers to curb the online sale of these concealed drugs.

The NGO, together with MASC, is pressing the government to strengthen enforcement, improve public‑awareness campaigns, and invest in forensic capabilities that can keep pace with the ever‑evolving landscape of synthetic drug manufacturing





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