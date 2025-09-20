Multiple Nations Set to Recognize Palestinian Statehood Amidst Shifting Global Landscape

Several countries, including Australia, Britain, and Canada, are preparing to formally recognize an independent Palestinian state. This decision, made before the UN General Assembly, is intended to put pressure on Israel to end its actions in Gaza and commit to a peace process. The move highlights a potential shift in international relations and the ongoing complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A significant shift in the international landscape is anticipated as approximately ten nations, encompassing Australia, Belgium, Britain, and Canada, prepare to formally acknowledge an independent Palestinian state. This move is slated to occur at a summit preceding the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) initially declared an independent Palestinian state in 1988, a declaration that was swiftly embraced by a majority of nations within the global South. Currently, a total of 147 out of the 193 member states of the UN have extended their recognition, with Mexico being the most recent addition in January. However, Israel's primary ally, the United States, maintains its stance of only recognizing a Palestinian state subsequent to a two-state solution agreement negotiated between the Palestinians and Israel. This position was previously shared by major European powers. Yet, with the absence of any such negotiations since 2014, coupled with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent assertion that a Palestinian state will never come to fruition, the dynamics are undergoing a critical transformation. The State of Palestine is represented by an observer delegation at the United Nations, though devoid of voting privileges. Despite the number of countries recognizing Palestinian independence, securing full UN membership necessitates approval from the Security Council, where the United States holds veto power.\The Palestinian Authority (PA), under the leadership of President Mahmoud Abbas, manages Palestinian diplomatic missions worldwide and is internationally recognized as the representative of the Palestinian people. The PA exercises limited self-governance in sections of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, adhering to agreements with Israel. It is responsible for issuing Palestinian passports and overseeing the Palestinian health and education systems. The Gaza Strip has been under the administration of the Hamas militant group since 2007, subsequent to their ousting of Abbas’s Fatah movement in a brief civil conflict, even though the PA continues to finance a considerable number of salaries in the region. A noteworthy aspect of the current situation is that most major powers, with the exception of the United States since President Donald Trump relocated its embassy to Jerusalem, have their primary diplomatic missions based in Tel Aviv, stemming from their non-recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Nevertheless, around 40 nations maintain consular offices in Ramallah, located in the West Bank, or in East Jerusalem, an area whose annexation by Israel is not globally acknowledged and which the Palestinians envision as their capital. Among these are China, Russia, Japan, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, and South Africa. These nations have not yet clarified the potential ramifications of their recognition of a Palestinian state on their diplomatic representation.\The anticipation of the recognition is building, particularly with countries like Britain, France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium signalling their intention to acknowledge a Palestinian state around the time of the UN General Assembly this month, with London indicating a possible delay if Israel takes steps to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commits to a long-term peace process. These countries express their intention to exert pressure on Israel to cease its military actions in Gaza, halt the construction of new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and recommit to a peace process with the Palestinians. French President Emmanuel Macron, the first leader of a major Western power to publicly endorse the recognition, stated that this move would be accompanied by a commitment from the PA to initiate reforms. This is aimed at enhancing Palestinian governance and establishing a more dependable partner for the post-war administration of Gaza. Without full UN membership or control over its borders, the Palestinian Authority faces substantial limitations in conducting bilateral relations. Those who view this recognition as a largely symbolic gesture point out the limited influence of countries such as China, India, Russia, and many Arab states, which recognized Palestinian independence decades ago. Furthermore, the absence of formal embassies within Palestinian territory and restrictions on access for diplomats, goods, investment, and cultural exchanges, coupled with the lack of Palestinian airports, all contribute to the constrained autonomy of the Palestinian Authority. The Palestinian ambassador to Britain, Husam Zomlot, believes that recognition could foster equal partnerships. Vincent Fean, a former British consul-general in Jerusalem, suggests that it might prompt countries to reassess their relationships with Israel. For Britain, this could potentially lead to a ban on products originating from Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, despite the potentially minimal effect on the Israeli economy





