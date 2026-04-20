Multiple Fallen Tree Incidents Reported Across Selangor Following Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall in Selangor leads to multiple reports of fallen trees in Selayang, Hulu Langat, and Ampang, causing traffic disruptions and vehicle damage with emergency responders mobilized to ensure public safety.

Multiple incidents of fallen trees were reported across the Selayang area this evening following a bout of heavy rain fall that struck the region. According to the Assistant Director of the Operations and Fire Division for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, the weather conditions triggered hazardous situations, forcing emergency responders to spring into action across several locations.

The first major incident occurred at Jalan Prima Selayang 7, in the vicinity of the Sri Selayang Apartment, where a large tree collapsed and completely obstructed the main thoroughfare. This unfortunate event, which took place at 4:18 PM, resulted in significant damage to four parked vehicles that were caught under the falling branches. A specialized team from the Selayang Fire and Rescue Station, consisting of six officers and personnel equipped with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle, was immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct clearing operations. The situation was successfully brought under control by 5:43 PM, and the rescue operation concluded shortly thereafter, ensuring that the road could be reopened to motorists. In a separate incident, authorities were alerted to another fallen tree at the compound of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ideal Height in Selayang. The collapse blocked a primary access route within the school area, prompting a swift response from the local Voluntary Fire Brigade (PBS). Upon arriving at the site at 5:40 PM, the voluntary team worked diligently to clear the debris and restore safety to the area. Fortunately, this particular incident did not result in any casualties, nor did it cause any structural damage to the school buildings. The efficiency of the voluntary team highlights the importance of localized emergency support systems during unpredictable weather events, especially when multiple incidents are reported simultaneously across different districts. Beyond the Selayang area, the impact of the heavy downpour was felt in Hulu Langat, where a fallen tree was reported in Kampung Melaka, obstructing the local traffic flow. The Batu 18 Voluntary Fire Brigade took immediate action, and the obstruction was cleared within approximately 45 minutes of their arrival. Furthermore, within the last 24 hours, two additional incidents were reported in the Taman Dagang and Taman Bukit Ampang areas. In response to these obstructions, the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) mobilized its cleaning teams to conduct cutting and removal operations at the affected sites. These collective efforts by the various agencies were crucial in ensuring that all public roads remained safe for the community. The authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant and report any signs of unstable trees, especially during the current season characterized by frequent heavy rain and unpredictable wind patterns, to prevent further property damage or loss of life





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Selangor Fallen Trees Fire And Rescue Department Heavy Rain Public Safety

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