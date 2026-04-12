Multi-Vehicle Collision in Lahad Datu Claims Two Lives and Injures Five

A multi-vehicle accident in Lahad Datu, involving a lorry, excavator, two cars, and a motorcycle, resulted in the deaths of two women and injuries to five others. The incident, which occurred on April 11th, is under investigation to determine the cause and contributing factors.

KOTA KINABALU: A devastating multi-vehicle collision at Batu 8, Jalan Silam in Lahad Datu resulted in the tragic deaths of two women and left five other individuals injured. The accident, which occurred on Saturday, April 11th, around 4:30 PM, involved a complex interplay of vehicles, including a lorry, an excavator, two cars, and a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations, as reported by Lahad Datu deputy district police chief Supt Jimmy Panyau on Sunday, indicate that a car driven by a 21-year-old woman lost control, initiating a chain of events that culminated in the devastating collision. The initial loss of control by the first car triggered a series of impacts, ultimately leading to the destruction and loss of life that was witnessed. The details of the accident paint a grim picture of the road conditions and the chaotic moments that followed. The swiftness of the events and the catastrophic chain of reaction, led to the immediate need for emergency response. The severity of the accident has sent shockwaves throughout the local community, emphasizing the critical importance of road safety measures and diligent investigation into the underlying causes. \The impact of the out-of-control vehicle caused a cascading effect, with the initial car colliding with the excavator at the Pan Borneo road construction site, and subsequently impacting a lorry, another car and a motorcycle. The devastating sequence resulted in fatal injuries for the driver of the initial car and a passenger in another vehicle. According to the police report, the 21-year-old driver of the car lost control of her vehicle, resulting in the car colliding with the excavator. The driver died at the scene. Another woman, aged 35, who was a passenger in the front seat of a different car, tragically succumbed to her injuries while en route to the Lahad Datu hospital. The remaining occupants of the vehicles, including an adult male and three children from the same car as the deceased driver, and the motorcyclist, were swiftly rushed to the hospital by members of the public before the arrival of emergency services. While the rescue operation was underway and the investigation was starting, the immediate response from community members highlighted the compassion and quick thinking that helped save lives. \Additional reports state that the occupants of the second car, comprising three individuals, the excavator driver, and the lorry driver, miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. The swift response from the local authorities and medical teams ensured that the injured received immediate attention. The ongoing investigation is aimed at determining the precise cause of the accident, including factors such as vehicle condition, speed, and road conditions. The police are continuing to interview witnesses and gather evidence to establish a definitive timeline of events and to ascertain any potential contributing factors. The focus will be on examining the circumstances surrounding the initial loss of control by the 21-year-old driver. This will help to understand the chain of events that led to the subsequent collisions. The investigation will also look at whether any negligence or recklessness played a role in the accident. The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the necessity of stricter enforcement of traffic regulations. The local authorities have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased and assured the public of their commitment to thorough investigations and implementation of measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The community is still recovering from the shock, and the need for healing and remembrance are clear





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