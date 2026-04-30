Muhyiddin’s Trial Uncovers Unusual Donation as D4vd Faces Gruesome Murder Charges; Bukit Bintang Prepares for Rain Rave Festival

A bank officer’s testimony reveals irregularities in a Bersatu donation, while R&B singer D4vd is accused of a horrific crime involving the murder and dismemberment of a teenage girl. Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Bintang district prepares for a major music festival.

In a shocking revelation during the trial of former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin , a bank officer testified that a RM19.5 million donation to the Bersatu party by Mamfor Trading was highly unusual, as the company requested multiple RM500,000 cheques on the same day.

The testimony adds to the growing scrutiny over the financial dealings of the political party. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, R&B singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, is facing severe charges after prosecutors alleged he used chainsaws purchased from Amazon to dismember the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The teenager had reportedly threatened to expose their long-standing illegal sexual relationship, which began when she was just 13.

According to court documents, Burke stabbed Celeste multiple times after she arrived at his home, then used an inflatable pool to contain her blood while he cut off her limbs with the chainsaws. He allegedly removed her left ring and pinky fingers, which bore a tattoo of his name, before storing her remains in his Tesla for weeks. Burke denies the charges, which include murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty. The case has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, as Burke was on the verge of a major career breakthrough with his debut album. In other news, Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Bintang district is gearing up for the highly anticipated Rain Rave festival, featuring international DJs like Bassjackers and Wukong, alongside an all-female DJ lineup and local stars.

The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and culture, drawing crowds from across the region





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Muhyiddin Yassin Bersatu D4vd Celeste Rivas Hernandez Rain Rave Festival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian Comedian Achey Opposes Rain Rave Festival Over Social ConcernsMalaysian comedian and actor Achey has expressed strong opposition to the upcoming Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Kuala Lumpur, citing concerns over potential negative social impacts and cultural misalignment. Scheduled for April 30 to May 2 at Bukit Bintang, the event is criticized for possibly promoting unhealthy social behaviors and conflicting with local norms. Achey, speaking as a Muslim Malaysian, emphasized the festival's potential long-term societal effects, urging against its support despite acknowledging fellow celebrities' involvement.

Read more »

Ugut sebar fitnah kontraktor, empat pemungut hutang ditahanEmpat pemungut hutang ditahan selepas bertindak agresif dengan mengugut dan menyebar fitnah terhadap seorang kontraktor dalam serbuan di Desa Bukit Tiara, Cheras, pada minggu lalu.

Read more »

Evanescence to return for one-night KL concert in NovemberKUALA LUMPUR: American rock band Evanescence will perform in Kuala Lumpur on November 28 at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, marking their first return

Read more »

Haikal Haqimi anak TVET cipta nama bintang seni bina masa hadapanBakat muda dalam bidang seni bina, Muhamad Haikal Haqimi Nizam, membuktikan kecemerlangan pendidikan Teknikal dan Latihan Vokasional (TVET)

Read more »

Bukit Bintang set to make a splash: Rain Rave festival brings Bassjackers, Wukong, an all-female DJ lineup and local starsKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The inaugural Rain Rave Water Music Festival (RRWMF) which will transform the streets of Bukit Bintang into a wet dance floor, begins tomorrow.The...

Read more »

Mud flood in TTDI triggers stop-work order and probe over Bukit Kiara arboretum projectA mud flood in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) following heavy rain has raised concerns over a hillside landscaping project linked to a proposed Bukit Kiara arboretum, affecting about 300 homes. Residents cite soil movement and drainage issues after rapid tree clearing, leading to a retaining wall collapse. Authorities are investigating while residents demand stricter oversight before works resume.

Read more »