Muhammad Afiq Syah Leads Funeral Prayer for Parents Killed in Crash

Muhammad Afiq Syah, 20, led the funeral prayer for his parents, Inspector Syah Lokman Ludza Ramli and his wife Nurulfiza Ardiana Ambak, who died in a crash on the Kuantan-Segamat road in Pahang.

Muhammad Afiq Syah Lokman Ludza, 20, led the funeral prayer for his parents at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Surau in Pekan, Pahang . Pekan: 'I thought they would leave early in the morning because my father usually returns late from work, maybe he wanted to rest first.

I only knew they had left after being informed about the accident,' said Muhammad Afiq Syah, the eldest son of the couple who died in a crash on the Kuantan-Segamat road, near Paloh Hinai, in this area today. In the incident that occurred around 3am, the victims, Inspector Syah Lokman Ludza Ramli who was on duty at the Kuantan Police District Headquarters and his wife, Nurulfiza Ardiana Ambak, died at the scene, while their four children aged 10 to 18 were injured.

Muhammad Afiq said he only knew about the incident after being woken up by his uncle around 4am while he was sleeping at his grandmother's house in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan.

'I just arrived in Jempol from Jerantut. My uncle woke me up from sleep and told me that Mama (mother) and Papa (father) were no longer there, they were involved in an accident,' he said when met at the Pekan Forensic Hospital compound in this area today. According to Muhammad Afiq Syah, he is currently undergoing an internship in Jerantut, Pahang, and returned to Jempol last night by train.

The student of the Chenor Agricultural Vocational College said he last met his parents early this month when he attended a family program in Kuantan. He said he managed to contact his mother last night and asked her to bring some items before realizing that the couple was actually on their way back to Jempol.

'I had contacted my mother last night, wanted to joke and told her that I had arrived at the station. With my father, I sent a message while still in Jerantut, asking him to bring some items and he replied 'okay'.

'I remember they wanted to leave early in the morning because my mother was busy packing up the items last night. I didn't expect them to leave early in the morning,' he said. Muhammad Afiq said he was informed that his father started moving from Kuantan around 1.30am before the accident occurred shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two victims were taken out of the Pekan Forensic Hospital around 3.40pm and taken to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Surau in IPD Pekan for the funeral prayer. The funeral prayer was led by Muhammad Afiq and attended by around 100 family members and acquaintances. The late couple was buried in the Felda Raja Alias Dua Islamic Cemetery in Negeri Sembilan.

Earlier, the couple was reported to have died in a crash involving a Proton Wira and a Honda City on the Kuantan-Segamat road near Paloh Hinai. In the incident that occurred around 3am, the police officer who was driving the Proton Wira and his wife died at the scene due to severe injuries.

Their four children, Muhammad Adib, 18, were injured in the groin and jaw; Nur Arissa Safiya, 15, suffered minor injuries; Muhmammad Aqil, 13, suffered minor injuries and Muhammad Akif, 10, broke his left leg. All the victims were treated at the Muadzam Shah Hospital in Rompin. The driver of the Honda City, Muhammad Syafiq Ali Ahmad, 26, suffered minor injuries and Nur Aqilah Musa, 26, who was 22 weeks pregnant, suffered injuries and was treated at the Muadzam Shah Hospital





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Muhammad Afiq Syah Inspector Syah Lokman Ludza Ramli Nurulfiza Ardiana Ambak Crash Kuantan-Segamat Road Pahang

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