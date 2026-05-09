Muda Deputy President Zaidel Baharuddin Expresses Willingness to Work with PKR Maverick Rafizi Ramli

Zaidel Baharuddin, the deputy president of Muda party, indicates that his party is open to working with PKR maverick Rafizi Ramli, although both sides have yet to establish a formal relationship. The analyst also argues that apart from lacking influential bigwigs, Muda lacks a clear direction and fighting spirit.

Muda deputy president Zaidel Baharuddin says the party is open to working with PKR maverick Rafizi Ramli , though both sides have yet to establish a formal relationship.

An analyst notes that Muda's willingness to have some form of cooperation with Rafizi reflects the party's need for a big name to shore up support as elections loom. Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting says that apart from lacking icons, Muda appears to lack a clear direction and fighting spirit.

'Muda is trying to ride on Rafizi's coattails, as he is a leader who is synonymous with political ideas and courage to go against the flow,' he added





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Muda Zaidel Baharuddin PKR Rafizi Ramli FMT International Islamic University Malaysia Pakatan Harapan Elections Alliance Opposition Expert Joining

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAS President Hadi Awang claims Umno has weakened due to unity government partnershipPAS president Abdul Hadi Awang urged Umno to return to its Islamic and Malay foundations, claiming that its alliance with PKR and DAP in the unity government has made the party diseased and weak.

Read more »

Baru Bian seeks to annul RM10mil bond suit, says court lacks jurisdictionHowever, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh says the High Court of Malaya is the proper forum as the party’s affairs are conducted in Petaling Jaya.

Read more »

No ‘tebuk atap’ in Negeri Sembilan, says Mat Sabu as Amanah backs PKR’s Aminuddin as MBKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today dismissed speculation that the party’s sole assemblyman in Negeri Sembilan could be elevated to the menteri...

Read more »

UK Labour Party Leader Starmer Under Pressure as His Party Suffers Defeat in Local ElectionsAfter suffering losses in local elections, Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces intense pressure within his party, with rival leaders and some MPs calling for his resignation. Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant Reform UK party made gains at Labour's expense, while other insurgent parties have succeeded in regions plagued by the cost-of-living crisis.

Read more »