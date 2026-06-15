MUDA and PSM Form Progressive Bloc for Johor and Negeri Sembilan Elections

The Malaysian Democratic Alliance Party (MUDA) and the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) have announced a new political coalition called the Progressive Bloc to contest the upcoming state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan. The alliance emphasizes a forward-looking, people-centered agenda focusing on cost of living, job quality, affordable housing, environmental sustainability, and institutional reforms.

Johor Bahru: The Malaysian Democratic Alliance Party ( MUDA ) and the Socialist Party of Malaysia ( PSM ) have announced the formation of a new political cooperation known as the ' Progressive Bloc ' to face the state election s in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

In a joint statement, MUDA and PSM said the two parties have agreed to work together throughout the election campaign.

"The formation of the Progressive Bloc will highlight policy offerings that are forward-looking and people-centric, based on the well-being of all citizens regardless of race, within the framework of the Federal Constitution. The main focus of this alliance's struggle will be on five policy pillars, including devising practical steps to solve the cost of living issue and promoting opportunities for quality jobs with better wage guarantees," the statement said.

The statement added that the Progressive Bloc also commits to an environmental sustainability agenda, provision of affordable housing fairly for all sections of society, and implementation of institutional reforms to strengthen transparent government governance.

"To ensure smooth on-ground operations, the agreement also covers issue coordination and adjustment, joint campaign machinery movements, and strategic planning regarding seat distribution. We are open to discussions and involvement of any party or other groups sharing the same progressive aspirations and policies to advance the involved states. Unity is strength through consensus. This step is taken to avoid seat clashes among parties championing progressive agendas," the statement concluded





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MUDA PSM Progressive Bloc Johor Election Negeri Sembilan Election Malaysian Politics Political Coalition State Election Policy Agenda

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Raja Muda Perlis Visits Fire Victims, Urges Electrical Safety and VigilanceTuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, the Raja Muda of Perlis, visited Kampung Seberang Alor, Kuala Perlis, to deliver initial aid from MAIPs to eight families who lost their homes in a morning fire. He was briefed by fire and welfare officials, met with each family to offer condolences, and stressed the importance of regular electrical checks, proper appliance use, and eliminating negligence to prevent future tragedies.

Read more »

Zaid Ibrahim Joins PAS, Pledges to Reform Party's Image and Promote Progressive GovernanceFormer law minister Zaid Ibrahim has joined PAS, promising to counter perceptions of the Islamist party as extremist and unsuitable for Malaysia's pluralistic society. He aims to leverage his experience to help PAS become a credible governing force with progressive MPs, drawing on his long and varied political history.

Read more »

Wildcard bloc could be kingmakersARLINGTON, Texas, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan ⁠twice came back from a goal down to secure a 2-2 World Cup draw with the ⁠Netherlands on Sunday as Daichi Kamada's 88th-minute deflection earned Hajime Moriyasu's side a point in ‌the Group F clash at Dallas Stadium.

Read more »

Muda, PSM form Progressive Bloc for Johor and N. Sembilan state polls, says joint statementKUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) have agreed to form a political collaboration known as the...

Read more »