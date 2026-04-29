Muar Trader Loses RM610,000 in Online Investment Scam Promising 750% Returns

A 49-year-old trader in Muar was defrauded of RM610,000 after falling for an online investment scam that promised unrealistic returns of up to 750%. The victim, lured by a Facebook advertisement, transferred funds to a suspect posing as a broker before realizing the scheme was a fraud. Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code and urge the public to be cautious of such scams.

MUAR: A 49-year-old trader fell victim to a sophisticated online investment scam, losing a staggering RM610,000 after being lured by promises of unrealistic returns of up to 750%.

The fraudulent scheme began earlier this month when the victim encountered an enticing advertisement on Facebook and initiated contact with the suspect through WhatsApp. The suspect, posing as a legitimate investment broker, assured the victim of guaranteed high returns with minimal risk, convincing them to proceed with the investment. Over several transactions starting from April 1, the victim transferred a total of RM610,000, believing their money was being managed professionally.

The deception only became apparent when the victim was asked to make an additional payment to withdraw their supposed profits, at which point they realized they had been scammed. Muar OCPD Asst Comm Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries severe penalties including imprisonment for one to ten years, caning, and fines upon conviction.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution when dealing with online investment opportunities that promise unusually high returns. They emphasize the importance of verifying the legitimacy of such schemes before transferring any funds. Individuals with information related to scam activities are encouraged to report them to the police or the National Scam Response Centre at 997.

This incident highlights the growing threat of financial fraud in the digital age, where scammers exploit social media platforms to target unsuspecting victims. The police have reiterated their commitment to combating such crimes and protecting the public from falling prey to fraudulent schemes. They advise potential investors to conduct thorough research and seek professional advice before committing to any investment opportunity.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and skepticism when dealing with online financial offers that seem too good to be true





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