MSPO Impact Alliance Launched to Boost Malaysia's Sustainable Palm Oil Leadership

The Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) program launched the MSPO Impact Alliance to enhance Malaysia's position in sustainable palm oil production, aligning with global market demands and promoting collaboration among stakeholders. The alliance aims to facilitate innovation, improve traceability, and ensure market access for Malaysian palm oil, including smallholder participation.

The launch of the MSPO Impact Alliance by the Malaysia n Sustainable Palm Oil ( MSPO ) is expected to help strengthen and position Malaysia 's leadership in the production of sustainable palm oil at the international level.

Plantation and Commodities Minister, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, stated that the establishment of this alliance is crucial to accelerate the transformation of the Malaysian palm oil industry, aligning it with global market demands that emphasize sustainability and social responsibility. The MSPO Impact Alliance is supported by 28 founding members, including global FMCG companies, plantation operators, representatives of smallholders, industry associations, civil society organizations, financial institutions, certification bodies, think tanks, and international organizations. The MSPO Impact Alliance will serve as a structured collaboration hub, bringing together various stakeholders to share perspectives, expertise, and spark new innovations within the industry. This platform will also function as an official channel for providing feedback to ensure that MSPO standards remain at par with international standards, he told the media after launching the MSPO Impact Alliance in Kuala Lumpur. Furthermore, Johari highlighted that a key focus of the alliance's establishment is to become a testing ground for the implementation of new solutions, such as the effectiveness of digital traceability, sustainable financing, cost-sharing models, and inclusive supply chain mechanisms capable of enhancing the competitiveness of the nation's palm oil industry. Through participation in pilot projects, members of this platform will have the opportunity to test practical solutions before the enforcement of new global regulations, strengthening the Malaysian palm oil industry's preparedness to face the challenges and needs of the global market. The platform also offers members the chance to directly participate in shaping the evolution of MSPO standards and contribute to national policy discussions related to the future of the country's palm oil sector. The establishment of the MSPO Impact Alliance is seen as an effort to strengthen the recognition given by the European Union (EU) to the MSPO certification as a credible sustainability scheme. With a high-quality and reliable digital tracking system, it will certainly assist Malaysian producers in complying with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). This recognition will further benefit Malaysia in expanding global market acceptance of the country's palm oil. Commenting on the impact on smallholders, Johari said the MSPO system will ensure that the produce of smallholders can be accepted, processed by large companies, and then exported. The alliance’s multifaceted approach aims to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and ensure the long-term sustainability and market access for Malaysian palm oil, benefiting all stakeholders in the value chain





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MSPO Palm Oil Sustainability Malaysia EUDR

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

QuickCheck: Does eating food high in cholesterol have a major impact on cholesterol levels?NEWCASTLE (Reuters) - An inspired Marcus Rashford celebrated his return to English soil by scoring twice in nine second-half minutes to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in their Champions League season opener at St James' Park on Thursday.

Read more »

Anwar jemput PM Thailand baharu Anutin lawat MalaysiaPerdana Menteri Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim menjemput rakan sejawat Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul untuk kunjungan rasmi ke Malaysia.

Read more »

Germans turn to health apps as insurers foot the billKUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has issued the Guidelines for Social Exchange Platforms, paving the way for the establishment of Malaysia's first social exchange to facilitate fundraising for social impact projects.

Read more »

Nvidia explores $500 million investment in UK self-driving startup WayveKUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has issued the Guidelines for Social Exchange Platforms, paving the way for the establishment of Malaysia's first social exchange to facilitate fundraising for social impact projects.

Read more »

Alliance Bank lanjut Program Bantuan Banjir kepada pelanggan yang terjejasAlliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (Alliance Bank) melanjutkan Program Bantuan Banjir untuk meringankan beban kewangan pelanggan dan kakitangannya yang terjejas akibat banjir yang berlaku baru-baru ini.

Read more »

MSPO launches platform to strengthen Malaysian leadership in palm oilThe MSPO Impact Alliance will provide a formal channel to share input, ensure alignment with international benchmarks and test-run new solutions.

Read more »