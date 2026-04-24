MSME Digital Grant Madani: Six-Month Wait for Funds Leaves SMEs Frustrated

Over 70% of Malaysian SMEs who applied for the MSME Digital Grant Madani are still waiting for their funds six months after approval. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo says the Finance Ministry will resolve the issue by the end of April.

Malaysia n small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who applied for the MSME Digital Grant Madani are facing significant delays in receiving their allocated funds. The grant, intended to facilitate digital adoption among the nation’s smallest businesses, has been stalled for over six months for more than 70 percent of approved applicants.

Originally, businesses were informed they could expect the grant money within one to two weeks of approval. However, this timeline has not been met for the vast majority, causing considerable financial strain and hindering their digital transformation efforts. The grant provides a matching fund of up to 50 percent of eligible costs, with a maximum cap of RM5,000, designed to assist SMEs in implementing digital tools such as e-invoicing systems, point-of-sale software, and digital marketing platforms.

The application process is managed through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN). The issue came to light after being raised at the National Economic Action Council (NEAC), a body chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Prior to this public disclosure, BSN had already communicated the disbursement problems to the Finance Ministry, though the exact timing of this communication remains undisclosed.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo addressed the situation during the launch of Microsoft Elevate, a government initiative focused on enhancing AI skills. He acknowledged the delays and stated that the Finance Ministry has committed to resolving the issue by the end of April. He emphasized that the Ministry would be taking the necessary steps to expedite the payments to the affected SMEs.

This commitment follows a directive issued at the NEAC meeting, where Gobind specifically requested the swift processing of all outstanding grant payments. The prolonged wait has created uncertainty and frustration among SMEs, many of whom were relying on these funds to upgrade their operations and remain competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

The grant was a key component of the government’s broader strategy to promote digital inclusion and support the growth of the SME sector, which forms a crucial part of the Malaysian economy. The MSME Digital Grant Madani is a vital program for empowering smaller businesses to embrace digital technologies. The delay in disbursement not only impacts their immediate financial planning but also potentially slows down the overall pace of digital transformation within the country.

The program’s objective is to enable SMEs to leverage digital tools for improved efficiency, enhanced customer engagement, and increased revenue generation. The types of solutions covered by the grant – e-invoicing, POS systems, and digital marketing platforms – are essential for modern business operations. The fact that a significant majority of applicants have been waiting for six months raises questions about the efficiency of the grant administration process and the coordination between BSN and the Finance Ministry.

While the Minister’s assurance of resolution by the end of April offers some hope, SMEs are understandably anxious to receive the funds they were promised. The situation highlights the importance of transparent and timely communication with grant applicants, as well as robust systems for managing and disbursing funds effectively. The reliance on digital solutions is no longer optional for businesses; it is a necessity for survival and growth.

The government’s commitment to supporting SMEs through initiatives like the MSME Digital Grant Madani is commendable, but the successful implementation of these programs is crucial to achieving their intended impact. The current delay undermines trust and potentially discourages future participation





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