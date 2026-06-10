MSCI's global equities index falls 1.5% after US inflation data and Iran-US tensions

MSCI's global equities index fell 1.5% on Wednesday after economic data showed US inflation was high but in line with expectations and oil prices rose as hopes for Middle East peace progress dwindled after Iran and the United States exchanged strikes and threats. Oil prices extended gains after US president Donald Trump threatened that the United States would attack Iran 'very hard' if no peace deal is finalised. As the Iran war uncertainty drove up oil prices, in turn a selloff in equities deepened along with a continued unwinding of the AI trade, according to Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

MSCI 's global equities index fell 1.5% on Wednesday after economic data showed US inflation was high but in line with expectations and oil prices rose as hopes for Middle East peace progress dwindled after Iran and the United States exchanged strikes and threats.

Oil prices extended gains after US president Donald Trump threatened that the United States would attack Iran 'very hard' if no peace deal is finalised. After Fox News reported that Trump is considering ordering new strikes on Iran's power plants and bridges, Iran's president said that such threats were a sign of desperation rather than a show of strength.

As the Iran war uncertainty drove up oil prices, in turn a selloff in equities deepened along with a continued unwinding of the AI trade, according to Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut. US crude settled up about 2.1% at US$98.03 a barrel while Brent settled at US$93.10 per barrel, up 1.8%





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MSCI Global Equities Index Fall Wednesday Economic Data US Inflation High Oil Prices Iran-US Tensions Strikes Threats US President Donald Trump Considering Ordering New Strikes Iran's Power Plants And Bridges Iran's President Desperation Show Of Strength Oil Prices Extended Gains Selloff In Equities Continued Unwinding Of The AI Trade Michael O'rourke Jonestrading Stamford Connecticut US Crude Settled Up About 2.1% Brent Settled At US$93.10 Per Barrel Up 1.8% US$98.03 A Barrel US$93.10 Per Barrel Up 1.8% US$98.03 A Barrel US$93.10 Per Barrel Up 1.8%

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