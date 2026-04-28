MRSM Students Excel in Traditional Music While Maintaining Academic Success

MRSM students demonstrate that participation in artistic pursuits, specifically traditional music, does not hinder academic performance but can actually enhance it. The recent MRSM 2026 Entrepreneurship and Traditional Music Art Festival showcased student talent and highlighted the importance of a balanced education.

The Chairman of Mara, Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, is pictured with the MRSM Felda group who were crowned champions of the Traditional Music Art Award at the MRSM 2026 Entrepreneurship and Traditional Music Art Festival held recently in Putrajaya.

Educational institutions should not solely emphasize academic achievement but also provide space for the development of student talents in various fields based on their respective interests and inclinations. There are various extracurricular activities that students can participate in to channel their interests and inclinations, in addition to focusing solely on academics.

Institutions like community colleges, polytechnics, and Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) should not be considered purely academic institutions, given the many young and talented students who pursue their studies here. Their talents are not left untapped, but rather honed according to interests and abilities. MRSM, for example, provides space for its students to hone their talents in the field of music, and interestingly, this involvement does not affect their academic performance.

They have even proven that involvement in music provides an opportunity to learn time management, allowing focus on studies or academics to remain unaffected. Two MRSM students shared this during a recent interview at the MRSM 2026 Entrepreneurship and Traditional Music Art Festival. The festival served as a platform for MRSM students to showcase their talents as young entrepreneurs, as well as highlight traditional music art which is part of the nation's cultural heritage.

Student involvement demonstrates that they are not only talented and committed in the field of music but also reflects MRSM's success in providing education. The involvement of students like Sarah Batrisyia Rahimi and Izz Daanish Amzar in the field of musical arts proves that co-curricular activities do not affect academic achievement, but rather help them maintain excellent performance. Sarah Batrisyia Rahimi, 17, a student at MRSM Langkawi, said the biggest challenge is dividing time between academics and art.

According to her, as a pure science stream student taking nine subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Additional Mathematics, a packed daily schedule and boarding school routine require high discipline to manage well.

“The biggest challenge is how to ensure everything runs smoothly without interfering with each other,” she said. However, Sarah Batrisyia proved that involvement in art does not affect academics when she successfully obtained the Principal's Appreciation Award (APP) almost every semester and maintained a GPA of over 3.5 since Form One. She said involvement in music also helped improve focus and memory, especially when playing the ukulele which requires memorizing song codes.

“I also learned to appreciate music more deeply, including old songs that are family favorites,” she said. She believes that success in academics and art can be achieved simultaneously because both require high discipline and commitment. Another student, Izz Daanish Amzar, 17, said reaching the final stage was satisfying after undergoing intensive training. Izz Daanish said music activities helped improve teamwork skills and self-confidence in group performances.

“Everyone needs to play a role because the performance will only succeed if everyone is in sync,” he said. Meanwhile, Sarah Batrisyia’s mother, Noridah Udin Niah Bahari, said her daughter’s involvement in art since childhood did not affect her academic achievement, but had a positive impact. She said her eldest daughter’s interest in music began in primary school when she was introduced to ukulele learning as an alternative to gadget use.

According to her, even though her daughter entered MRSM Langkawi two months late and had to catch up on the syllabus, she managed to adapt and showed improved academic performance to the point of obtaining the APP. She added that parents do not need to worry too much because a deep interest in a field will encourage children to work hard. She said many local art figures have excellent academic backgrounds, thus proving that both fields can be achieved simultaneously.

Meanwhile, a group advisor teacher, Nurul Farhana Md Subi, said the establishment of the music group since 2022 aimed to uncover student talent and provide a balance between academics and co-curricular activities. According to her, most of the students involved in the group managed to maintain a GPA of over 3.5 as a result of good time management between academics and artistic activities





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