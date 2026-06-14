MPs Criticize Ministries for Vague and Evasive Parliamentary Replies

Malaysian lawmakers across party lines have raised alarms over a growing trend of generic, non-responsive answers from government ministries to parliamentary questions, citing examples on tax refunds, tariff negotiations, and election boundary reviews. An analysis shows many replies use deferral language or lack specifics, hindering accountability and effective oversight.

Members of Parliament from both sides of the aisle have expressed mounting frustration over the quality of responses from ministries, describing them as often generic, vague, or failing to directly address the questions posed.

With Parliament scheduled to reconvene soon, lawmakers emphasized that substantive answers are essential for effective oversight.

"Of late, this has become - you ask A, they answer B," remarked Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, a veteran MP, criticizing the prevalence of non-committal phrases such as "discussions are ongoing" instead of clear, concise replies. He cited a specific instance where his inquiry about tax refund arrears received a partial answer lacking the requested age breakdowns and outstanding amounts.

An analysis by The Star of parliamentary proceedings earlier this year revealed that at least one in nine written replies-157 out of 1,354-contained such problematic responses, including deferral language, generic commitments without specifics, or procedural excuses, raising concerns about transparency and accountability. For example, three MPs from different parties received identical answers about the US Reciprocal Tariff Agreement, merely referencing an ongoing "cost-benefit analysis.

" Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim lamented that his question on the Election Commission's redelineation exercise went unanswered, with the minister providing only a generic timeline rather than concrete details, which Hassan called shallow and unfit for parliamentary standards. Similarly, Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng noted that his query about Malaysia-US negotiations on furniture tariffs was met with evasion, with the ministry supplying export figures but no updates or timelines.

MPs stressed that questions serve not only to gather data but to gauge policy direction and implementation hurdles, and that ministries should provide expected completion dates or milestones when matters are still under review. The pattern of evasive replies undermines Parliament's role in scrutinizing the executive and erodes public trust, prompting calls for immediate improvement in ministerial responsiveness





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Parliament Mps Ministries Vague Responses Accountability Transparency Tax Refunds Tariffs Election Commission Redelineation Malaysia Executive Scrutiny

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