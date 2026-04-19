MP Wong Chen Defers Report on Ayer Hitam Land Sale Pending Full Disclosure

Subang MP Wong Chen will not lodge a report on the sale of land near Ayer Hitam Forest Reserve until the Selangor government provides full transparency on the transactions, despite calls to do so. He seeks facts and figures, emphasizing accountability for his constituents.

Subang Member of Parliament, Wong Chen , has stated that it is both incorrect and premature for him to file a report regarding the sale of land adjacent to the Ayer Hitam Forest Reserve in Kinrara. This stance is contingent upon the Selangor state government fully disclosing all facts and figures pertaining to these land transactions.

Wong Chen’s response comes in the wake of a suggestion from Selangor executive councillor Ng Sze Han, who had urged Wong to report any suspected wrongdoing to the relevant authorities. Wong Chen emphasized that neither he nor anyone else should take action until all the facts are made available for comprehensive analysis. He further elaborated in a Facebook post that should the disclosed facts by the Selangor government reveal any irregularities or a lack of accountability, he would personally initiate a report with the authorities. Previously, Ng Sze Han, who also serves as the Kinrara assemblyman, advised Wong to exercise patience, suggesting that as an experienced politician, he would understand the appropriate course of action. Ng also indicated that the Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) would be addressing this issue at the forthcoming state assembly meeting. Wong Chen had previously voiced his concerns over the Selangor government's apparent lack of response to multiple inquiries concerning the sale of approximately 68.4 hectares of land near the Ayer Hitam Forest Reserve. He highlighted that the core of the issue lies in transparency, specifically concerning the intended purpose and the sale price of the land to a developer. Wong Chen mentioned that he had dispatched three formal letters since December, seeking clarification on the land sale, which is designated for development, but had not received any official replies. In his recent Facebook communication, Wong Chen expressed gratitude to Ng Sze Han for publicly affirming his support for transparency. Wong Chen reiterated that land matters fall under the purview of the Selangor state government and are within Ng Sze Han's responsibilities and scope of work as the Kinrara assemblyman. He also pointed out that over 7,000 residents from Kinrara had signed a petition requesting his intervention and urging the Selangor government to provide complete facts, figures, and total transparency regarding the land transactions. Despite land matters not being directly under his mandate as a Member of Parliament, Wong Chen stated his commitment to pursuing the issue on behalf of the residents, having sent three official letters to the state government requesting full disclosure. He expressed disappointment that the Selangor government has not yet responded to his official correspondence, viewing this inaction as a failure to uphold the highest standards of transparency. Wong Chen concluded by asserting that he is demanding factual information and financial figures, emphasizing that his pursuit is driven by a commitment to transparency and accountability for his constituents





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wong Chen Ng Sze Han Ayer Hitam Forest Reserve Land Sale Transparency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain in KL, Johor and eight states until 6pmLOS ANGELES, April ⁠16 (Reuters) - Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded 29 ⁠years ago as the company regains its footing after it lost its $72 ‌billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery.

Read more »

Govt agrees to arm border agency personnelThe decision follows a shooting involving AKPS Bukit Kayu Hitam commander Nasaruddin Nasir, who survived an attempt on his life.

Read more »

Revolutionary Braille Music Notation System Earns Malaysia Book of Records RecognitionWong Siew Ngan, a music teacher and social worker, has been inducted into the Malaysia Book of Records for developing Joyful Braille Music Notation (JBMN). This innovative system simplifies Braille music reading for the visually impaired by introducing additional tactile cues, reducing notation complexity and increasing reading efficiency. Co-created with Frederick Chaw, JBMN is already being implemented in training programs at the Malaysian Association for the Blind.

Read more »

Singapore says Strait of Hormuz must remain open and secure, stresses international law in virtual summitSINGAPORE, April 18 — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore will continue working with the international community to uphold the right of transit passage in straits used...

Read more »

Media and Community Organizations Must Forge Stronger Alliances to Combat Disinformation and Global InstabilityBernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai emphasized the critical need for enhanced collaboration between media outlets and community organizations to effectively tackle the pervasive issue of misinformation and navigate the complexities of global uncertainty. His remarks were delivered at a Media Appreciation Night event in Melaka.

Read more »

Strait of Hormuz to stay closed until port blockade lifts, Iran saysJEDDAH: Johor Darul Ta'zim's (JDT) hopes of becoming the first Malaysian club to reach the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite semi-finals were dashed after a narrow 1-2 defeat to defending champions Al-Ahli on Friday (April 17).

Read more »