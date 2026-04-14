Mount Semeru in Indonesia Erupts Twice, Generating Ash Columns and Pyroclastic Flows

Indonesia's Mount Semeru experienced two eruptions on Tuesday morning, producing significant ash columns and pyroclastic flows. Authorities have maintained Alert Level III and issued safety advisories, including a 13-kilometer exclusion zone and precautions near riverbanks.

Indonesia ’s Mount Semeru , a highly active volcano situated on the border of Lumajang and Malang regencies in East Java, experienced two significant eruptions on Tuesday morning. The initial eruption, which occurred at 5.22 am local time, generated a substantial ash column that ascended approximately 1,500 meters above the summit. This elevated the total height of the ash column to an impressive 5,176 meters above sea level, posing potential hazards to air travel and local populations. The eruption was characterized by a thick, grey ash column that drifted westward, indicating the direction of wind currents and the potential areas affected by ashfall. Seismic activity associated with this initial eruption was recorded with a maximum amplitude of 20 mm, lasting for over three minutes, suggesting a considerable release of energy. The eruption was also accompanied by pyroclastic flows , which are fast-moving currents of hot gas and volcanic debris. These flows travelled a distance of three kilometres southeast from the volcano, posing an immediate threat to any settlements or infrastructure in their path. The Mount Semeru Observation Post, which monitors volcanic activity, continues to analyze the ongoing situation to assess the evolving risks.

The second eruption occurred shortly after the first, at 6.03 am local time, further underscoring the volcano's unstable state. This subsequent event resulted in another significant ash column, reaching an estimated 1,000 meters above the summit. This ash plume was observed drifting towards the southwest, suggesting a shift in wind direction and altering the areas likely to experience ashfall. The persistence of eruptions in such a short timeframe emphasizes the inherent danger of Mount Semeru, which has demonstrated a history of explosive events. In response to the ongoing eruptions and associated risks, authorities have maintained the volcano at Alert Level III. This alert level triggers specific restrictions and safety measures to protect the population from potential hazards. Communities are actively advised to avoid any activities within a 13-kilometre radius of the eruption center, specifically in the southeast sector along the Besuk Kobokan river. This exclusion zone is crucial for preventing injuries or fatalities from pyroclastic flows, ashfall, and the potential for larger eruptions. The alert level emphasizes the vulnerability of the region and the need for preparedness and vigilant monitoring.

Beyond the immediate vicinity of the eruption, authorities have issued additional advisories to ensure public safety. Residents who live outside the designated exclusion zone are advised to exercise caution and avoid areas within 500 meters of riverbanks, particularly along the Besuk Kobokan river. This precaution is related to the potential for expanded pyroclastic flows and lahars, which are volcanic mudflows. These flows pose a significant hazard as they can travel considerable distances, even up to 17 kilometres from the summit, posing considerable risks to life and property downstream. The ongoing situation at Mount Semeru demands continued vigilance, with the observation post providing regular updates and information to the public, alerting them of any changes in the volcanic activity. The eruption highlights the devastating power of nature and the need for proactive measures to protect local communities in disaster-prone regions. These measures include early warning systems, evacuation plans, and continuous monitoring of volcanic activity to minimize the potential impact of future eruptions. The response of the authorities to the ongoing eruptions demonstrates their commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of the affected populations, emphasizing the importance of staying informed and adhering to safety protocols in such volatile environments





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Mount Semeru Eruption Volcano Indonesia Pyroclastic Flows

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