Mount Dukono guide named suspect in death of three climbers

The North Halmahera police have named Reza Selang, the guide who led the hike that resulted in the death of three climbers, including two Singaporeans, earlier this month, as a suspect for negligence that resulted in the death of another person. Reza, 35, led a group of eight guides and 12 hikers up Mount Dukono, an active volcano in North Maluku province, on May 8, where a large eruption occurred shortly after the group reached the summit, killing three climbers. Reza has not been detained but could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Reza Selang , 35, the head guide who brought the nine Singaporeans up Mount Dukono , North Maluku, Indonesia . - ST PHOTO: KARINA TEHUSIJARANA JAKARTA: The North Halmahera police have named Mr Reza Selang , the guide who led the hike that resulted in the death of three climbers, including two Singaporeans, earlier this month, as a suspect for “negligence that results in the death of another person”.

The crime, listed under Article 474 of the Indonesian Criminal Code, carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and a maximum fine of 500 million rupiah (US$28,300).

“Yes, (he) has been named a suspect,” North Halmahera police chief Erlichson Pasaribu told The Straits Times on May 21. He added that Reza had not been detained, but that his status could change depending on whether the suspect cooperated with police.

Reza, 35, had led a group of eight guides and 12 hikers – including nine Singaporeans – up Mount Dukono, an active volcano on the island of North Halmahera in North Maluku province, on the morning of May 8. A large eruption occurred minutes after the group reached the summit of the mountain, which resulted in the deaths of three climbers: Singaporeans Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid and Timothy Heng, and Indonesian Angel Krishela Pradita.

A climbing ban had been imposed by local authorities on April 17 following increased volcanic activity, but Reza denied having heard of the ban. Erlichson said Reza had been named a suspect for two reasons.

First, he continued with the trip after a climbing ban was issued. Second, he conducted the hike on Mount Dukono without coordinating with the government’s volcano observation post, managed by the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation – despite knowing the volcano was at alert level 2, the second of Indonesia’s four volcanic alert levels.

When asked about his status as a suspect on May 21, Reza told ST: “I can only say that I will continue to cooperate with every step of the process. ” In accordance with Indonesian legal procedure, the police will continue with their investigation and compile a case dossier that will then be handed over to local prosecutors.

If prosecutors are satisfied with the dossier and decide to proceed to prosecution, they will prepare an indictment and deliver it to the district court, which will set the trial date.





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Mount Dukono Indonesia Reza Selang Guide Negligence Death Climbers Volcano Eruption

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