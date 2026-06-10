MotorLand Aragon to Become MotoGP Reserve Circuit from 2028

Spain's MotorLand Aragon will transition to a reserve circuit from 2028 after hosting its final regular Grand Prix in 2027, under a new agreement with the regional government.

Spain 's MotorLand Aragon will transition to a MotoGP reserve circuit from 2028 after hosting its final regular Grand Prix in 2027, under a new agreement with the regional government announced on Wednesday.

The circuit, located in Alcaniz, has been a staple on the MotoGP calendar since 2010, hosting thrilling races that have seen legendary riders like Marc Marquez dominate. Marquez, an eight-time world champion, has won the Aragon Grand Prix a record eight times, including a victory last year. The track will remain part of MotoGP's structure as an official backup venue through to 2031, stepping in if another race is unable to proceed.

This move ensures that the sport retains a presence in the region while optimizing the calendar's flexibility. The decision reflects a strategic shift by MotoGP management to streamline its race schedule and reduce the number of permanent hosts, especially in countries with multiple rounds. Spain currently hosts four MotoGP events: the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, the Catalan Grand Prix at Barcelona, the Valencian Grand Prix at Valencia, and the Aragon Grand Prix.

With Aragon transitioning to reserve status, Spain will effectively have three permanent rounds plus a backup. MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating that MotorLand Aragon has been an integral part of the championship's presence in Spain for nearly two decades. The renewal for 2027 reflects both the strength of that partnership and the value the event brings to the region.

MotorLand Aragon's role as a reserve circuit is part of a broader trend in motorsports to create flexible calendars that can adapt to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather disruptions or geopolitical events. The circuit's modern facilities and strategic location make it an ideal candidate to host races on short notice. Fans can look forward to the 2027 Aragon Grand Prix as the final regular event, after which the track will remain ready to step in when needed.

This arrangement benefits both the sport and the local economy, as the region will continue to host major events intermittently. The announcement has been well-received by fans and officials alike, who see it as a sustainable way to maintain MotoGP's presence in Spain while allowing the championship to explore new venues worldwide. As MotoGP continues to evolve, the reserve circuit model could become more common, ensuring that the sport remains resilient and dynamic in the face of changing global circumstances





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