Motorists with Good Driving Records to Enjoy Additional Insurance Discount

The Malaysian government has launched a new initiative aimed at rewarding safe and responsible road users with an additional insurance premium discount of up to 10%.

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists with good driving records could soon enjoy an additional insurance premium discount of up to 10% under a new government initiative aimed at rewarding safe and responsible road users .

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Cermat Madani initiative would provide an additional rebate of up to 10% on motor insurance premiums for motorists assessed as low-risk drivers through the MyJPJ application. This enables eligible motorists to enjoy as much as 65% on their premiums, he said after launching the initiative here on Tuesday, June 9. The artificial intelligence risk assessment on motorists who score high points may also lower the base premium they pay for their motor insurance.

This initiative is based on the principle that drivers who comply with the law, maintain good driving records and consistently prioritise safety deserve to be recognised and rewarded accordingly. Loke said the initiative was part of efforts to encourage a culture of safer, more responsible and prudent driving through the use of relevant data and information in the assessment of vehicle insurance risks.

He added that recognising and valuing safe driving behaviour could motivate more motorists to obey speed limits, adhere to traffic signals, avoid repeated offences and become more accountable to other road users. Road safety is not merely about statistics or numbers, it concerns human lives, the safety of families and the well-being of communities, he said.

The Transport Ministry said it remained committed to making the nation's roads safer while ensuring a fairer insurance premium assessment system that rewards responsible motorists. In a separate development, a consumer group has urged stronger safeguards for local businesses. The group expressed concerns that the ongoing economic challenges faced by the nation could have a devastating impact on small and medium-sized enterprises, leading to potential job losses and economic instability.

The group is advocating for the implementation of policies that would support local businesses and help them navigate the current economic landscape. Meanwhile, cultured meat is being studied as an alternative protein source to bolster food security. The development of cultured meat, also known as clean meat, has the potential to provide a sustainable and environmentally-friendly solution to the global protein shortage.

The technology involves the use of animal cells to create meat products that are free from antibiotics, hormones and other chemicals. This could have significant implications for the global food industry, particularly in regions where access to protein-rich foods is limited.

However, the development of cultured meat also raises concerns about the potential impact on traditional livestock farming and the livelihoods of farmers who rely on these industries for their income. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, food security and economic instability, the development of cultured meat could provide a valuable solution to some of these pressing issues.

However, it is essential to consider the potential implications of this technology and ensure that it is developed and implemented in a way that supports local economies and promotes sustainable food systems





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Insurance Premium Discount Safe Driving Responsible Road Users Cermat Madani Initiative Cultured Meat

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