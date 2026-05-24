Motorists travelling during the school holidays and Hari Raya Aidiladha break are advised to plan their journeys and pay heed to the SmartLane advisory as traffic build-up was reported on several major highways and roads around the country.

Motorists advised to plan journeys as traffic builds up on highways - PETALING JAYA: Motorists travelling during the school holidays and Hari Raya Aidiladha break are advised to plan their journeys and pay heed to the SmartLane advisory.

The advice comes as traffic build-up was reported on several major highways and roads around the country as millions take to the roads to balik kampung and travel during the holidays. The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has activated several measures, including the suspension of non-emergency lane closures from May 23 to June 2, to help smooth traffic flow during the peak travel period.

In a statement, LLM said highway concessionaires had been instructed to ensure toll collection systems function smoothly, particularly at critical toll plazas. Operational checks at rest and service areas (R&R) and lay-bys have also been intensified, LLM added. Besides additional parking spaces and enforcement personnel at the R&R areas, LLM said 65 portable toilets had been prepared for public use.

LLM also reminded motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before travelling and to make sure their Touch ‘n Go cards, e-wallets and debit cards have sufficient funds. Motorcyclists using the highways are advised to ride carefully and seek shelter at the 571 designated motorcycle shelters during bad weather.

Meanwhile, PLUS Malaysia Bhd has reminded motorists to pay close attention to road signs and Smart­Lane indicators during their trip. A total of 34 SmartLane locations along the PLUS highways have been activated during peak hours. The SmartLane system uses blinking lights to indicate lane activation, while non-blinking lights signal lane closure, it said. Motorists are also encouraged to plan their journeys in advance using the MyPLUS Travel Time Advisory and the TuJu application to avoid getting caught in congestion.

As of 4pm yesterday, traffic was reported to be slow-moving along several major highways across the country. Congestion was reported northbound along the North-South Expressway from Gua Tempurung to Gopeng and Ipoh to the Sungai Perak R&R, as well as from Juru to Perai and Seberang Jaya to Sungai Dua. Slow-moving traffic was also reported from Skudai to Senai Utara, Ayer Hitam to Yong Peng Utara and from the Senawang lay-by to Port Dickson.

Traffic was reported to be building up after the Sungai Besi toll plaza heading towards the city centre, while southbound traffic was slow from Kempas to Jalan Dato’ Onn. On the ELITE Highway, northbound traffic was slow-moving from Bandar Saujana Putra to USJ and from USJ to Seafield, while congestion was reported from Putra Heights to Putrajaya.

Heavy traffic was also reported in both directions along the Johor Causeway between the CIQ Woodlands checkpoint in Singapore and the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Baru. Traffic heading east on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway was congested from the Middle Ring Road 2 to the Gombak toll plaza and onwards towards the Genting Sempah tunnel





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Motorists School Holidays Hari Raya Aidiladha Travel Advisory Smartlane

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3.3 juta kenderaan dijangka guna lebuh raya sempena AidiladhaLembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia (LLM) menjangkakan jumlah purata trafik harian di lebuh raya utama dan lebuh raya sambungan mencecah sehingga 3.3 juta kenderaan pada hari puncak sempena sambutan Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Read more »

Malaysian Highway Authority Expects Heavy Traffic During Hari Raya Aidiladha CelebrationsThe Malaysian Highway Authority (MAH) anticipates heavy traffic on major expressways and connecting highways during the peak period of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations. The PLUS highway network is projected to experience the highest traffic volume, followed by the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK).

Read more »

JPJ to Deploy Drones at Hotspots During Hari Raya Aidiladha for Enhanced Detection of Traffic OffencesThe road transport department (JPJ) will use drones at hotspots during the Hari Raya Aidiladha festive season from May 24 to 31 to improve the detection of traffic offences such as overtaking on double lines and using emergency lanes on highways. The operation will focus on nine main offences: speeding, failure to comply with traffic signals, overtaking on double lines, misuse of emergency lanes, not wearing seatbelts or helmets, queue-cutting, using mobile phones while driving, overloading, and carrying loads in a dangerous manner.

Read more »

3.3 million vehicles expected on major highways during Hari Raya Aidiladha holidaysAs more travelers hit the roads for Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays, the Malaysian Highway Authority has predicted up to 3.3 million vehicles will be on major highways. Congestion hotspots are expected on Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, East Coast Expressway, North-South Expressway, and PLUS highway network.

Read more »