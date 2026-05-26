Motorcyclist who was seriously injured after crash with drunken driver dies

A 27-year-old motorcyclist who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by a man believed to have been under the influence of alcohol and travelling against the flow of traffic died yesterday evening after battling for his life for 13 days.

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by a man believed to have been under the influence of alcohol and travelling against the flow of traffic died yesterday evening after battling for his life for 13 days.

Hamidah Othman said her son, Zulfiqar Zamir Amirul Nizam, breathed his last at about 4.28 pm while receiving treatment in the ICU of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang. The victim's father, Amirul Nizam Abdul Aziz, said the family would pursue civil legal action against the driver, who was alleged to have been travelling against the flow of traffic, following his son's death, adding that a writ of summons had already been filed through their lawyer.

Amirul Nizam also stressed that strict action must be taken as the incident was believed to have been caused by the negligence of a drunk driver





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Drunken Driver Motorcyclist Traffic Accident Illegal Driving Malaysia Death Crime Civil Lawsuit

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Malaysia: Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit by Drunk Driver in KlangA tragic car accident occurred in Klang, Malaysia, where a 27-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a vehicle driven against traffic by an allegedly drunk driver. The incident left the victim critically injured, depending on a ventilator, before succumbing to his injuries at a local hospital. The victim's family plans to pursue civil action against the driver and has filed a writ of summons. Authorities have also vowed to re-examine the case and potentially upgrade the charges against the driver. The incident has left the community shaken and has raised questions about the need for stricter traffic laws and increased enforcement.

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