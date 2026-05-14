Motorcyclist seriously injured in accident with suspected drunk driver in Shah Alam

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car driven by a man suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred on Wednesday (May 13) in Persiaran Kota, Klang, and caused serious injuries to the victim in his 20s.

SHAH ALAM : A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car driven by a man suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and driving against traffic at Persiaran Kota, Klang.

The incident occurred at about 12.30am on Wednesday (May 13) and caused the victim, a man in his 20s, to be thrown off his motorcycle and suffer serious body and right leg injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, in his 30s, was driving a car in a reckless manner and against the traffic in the Port Klang-Shah Alam direction for about 3.5km before crashing into the victim. Preliminary screening tests found that the driver tested positive for alcohol.

The suspect was immediately detained and a remand order was obtained from Klang Magistrate Azilah Mat until May 15 to assist in investigations. The case is being investigated under Section 44(1A) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of intoxicating drinks or drugs causing injury. Upon conviction, the offence carries a prison sentence of between seven and 10 years and a fine ranging from RM30,000 to RM50,000, in addition to the suspension of the driving licence.

The motorcyclist received critical treatment in the Red Zone at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, while the suspect sustained only minor injuries. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Khairulnizam Abdul Talib or any nearby police station





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Shah Alam Car Accident Motorcyclist Injuries Driving Under The Influence Battery Of Seven To 10 Years Imprisonment

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