Motorcyclist Killed in Shah Alam Expressway Accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a stationary lorry on the Shah Alam Expressway in Malaysia. The incident occurred on May 28 at KM31.8 of the expressway.

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the rear of a stationary lorry on the Shah Alam Expressway in Malaysia. The accident occurred at about 12.10pm on Thursday, May 28, at KM31.8 of the expressway.

The lorry had stopped on the emergency lane after suffering a tyre puncture while travelling from Subang towards Klang. A motorcycle, travelling in the same direction, collided with the right-hand side of the lorry's rear. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The authorities have urged those who witnessed the accident or have information related to the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Najib Abdul Rahman of the Shah Alam Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division to assist in the investigation





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Shah Alam Expressway Motorcyclist Killed Road Transport Act 1987 Reckless Driving Traffic Accident

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