Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision with Lori on North-South Expressway

A tragic accident on the North-South Expressway near Ipoh resulted in the death of a young motorcyclist. The victim was part of a convoy en route to Sungkai when his bike collided with a lorry. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

A somber journey for a group of motorcyclists from Nibong Tebal, Penang, took a tragic turn yesterday as one of their members lost his life following an accident with a lorry. The incident occurred at Kilometer 281.1 of the North-South Expressway , heading southbound, near Ipoh . The victim, identified as 21-year-old Mohamad Irfan Noor Azam, sustained severe injuries and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

Ipoh District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Najib Hamzah, confirmed that the police received information regarding the collision around 11:45 AM. Initial investigations suggest that the accident unfolded while a lorry, driven by a 54-year-old man, was proceeding straight in the left lane, traveling from Bercham towards Kuala Lumpur. At the same juncture, the deceased motorcyclist was operating a Yamaha Y16ZR motorcycle, approaching from behind the lorry. It is believed that the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle, leading to a collision with the rear right corner of the heavy vehicle. The impact of the crash inflicted critical injuries on the motorcyclist, leading to his immediate demise. The driver of the lorry, however, emerged from the incident unharmed. The body of the deceased has been transferred to the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh for a post-mortem examination. Further inquiries revealed that the victim was indeed part of a motorcycle convoy that was on its way from Nibong Tebal to Sungkai. Both vehicles involved in the accident have been impounded for inspection by Puspakom, and the police will be conducting urine tests on the lorry driver as part of their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision. The authorities are meticulously piecing together the sequence of events that led to this devastating outcome, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and adherence to traffic regulations to prevent future tragedies on our roads. The community mourns the loss of young Mohamad Irfan, and the investigation aims to provide answers and ensure accountability





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Motorcycle Accident Lorry Collision North-South Expressway Ipoh Fatal Crash

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