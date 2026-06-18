Motorcyclist Attacked With Meat Cleaver; Salesman Pleads Guilty

A sales professional pleaded guilty for violently attacking a motorcyclist on the Federal Highway, using a meat cleaver and causing grievous injuries. The court granted bail and set a sentencing date for July.

A sales professional named Azmi Jantan, aged forty-three, has entered a guilty plea in the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur on charges linked to a violent incident on the Federal Highway motorcycle lane.

The case stemmed from an altercation that occurred at kilometer 14.6 during the morning rush on June eleventh, involving a 45‑year‑old motorcyclist traveling toward Kuala Lumpur for work. The court heard that the incident began when the victim, riding a motorcycle, honked his horn to warn another rider for allegedly blocking his path. Azmi allegedly was standing near a roadside area when he reacted violently, seizing a meat cleaver-a weapon capable of causing fatal injuries-and striking the motorcyclist.

The severity of the wound led police to charge Azmi under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which can impose up to twenty years of imprisonment, a fine, whipping or a combination of these punitive measures. During the proceedings presided over by Judge Datin Fatimah Zahari, Azmi appeared without legal representation and admitted responsibility for the assault. He contested the amount of bail set by the court, arguing for a lower figure of five thousand ringgit.

Nonetheless, the prosecutor, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ho Zee Xing, requested a bail amount of thirty thousand ringgit along with a surety and additional conditions such as surrendering a passport and monthly reporting to a police station. After deliberation, the court granted Azmi bail at fifteen thousand ringgit with one local surety and ordered him to report to a nearby police station each month until sentencing.

The case drew widespread public attention after a video of the assault, captured by a passerby, circulated online. News outlet Harian Metro reported that the incident caused significant outrage, highlighting concerns over road safety and the prevalence of violent road rage behaviors along the highway. Authorities have stressed the seriousness of such actions and the legal consequences they entail, warning motorists to remain vigilant and to disperse any conflict calmly.

The Sessions Court has scheduled a hearing on July eighth where the judge will hear the prosecution's case and deliver the final sentence. While the event has intensified the dialogue about road safety and the necessity for stringent enforcement against extreme violent conduct, it also underscores the role of swift judicial action in deterring future incidents.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale, reminding commuters and law‑enforcement officials alike to prioritize safety and restraint in high‑traffic zones and to be aware of the legal ramifications that can arise from impulsive acts of violence





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