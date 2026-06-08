Mother's grief: Five family members killed in tragic car accident

A mother's devastating loss of five family members in a car accident has left the community in shock. The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

A mother's grief : Siti Nur Atikah Ahmad Shukri loses five family members in a tragic car accident . The incident has left her with deep emotional scars, as she struggles to come to terms with the loss of her 7-year-old son, Iskandar Affan Ibrahim, her mother, Nora Mhd.

Husin, 55, and two of her younger brothers, Ahmad Shafiq, 29, and Ahmad Fahim, 21. The family was on their way to visit the grave of her father, Ahmad Shukri Osman, who passed away on February 2, 2024. The incident has left the community in shock, as the family was well-known and respected in the area. Siti Nur Atikah, who was visibly shaken by the incident, spoke to the media about the tragedy.

She described how her son, Iskandar Affan, was excited to go on a ride with his uncle in a new Proton X50, just hours before the accident. The car, which was carrying a load of soil, lost control and crashed into a lorry, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives. Siti Nur Atikah's younger brother, Ahmad Mikail, who was just two months old, also lost his life in the accident.

Another younger sister, Aulia Sofea, 3, was seriously injured and is still receiving treatment at the hospital. The family's tragedy has sent shockwaves through the community, as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones. Siti Nur Atikah's husband, Ibrahim Ghazali, 39, was also visibly shaken by the incident, as he lost his stepson, Iskandar Affan, on the day of his birthday.

The family's grief is palpable, as they struggle to cope with the loss of their loved ones. The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future





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