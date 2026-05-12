Mother Of Murder Victim Appears At Court To Identify Alleged Killers, Expressing Anger

Kim Ang, the mother of Tong Wee Sheng, a murder victim, faced the suspects in court to identify them after learning about their arrests. She expressed her anger and determination to seek justice for her son, even after the case is transferred to the High Court.

The mother of a murder victim appeared at a Johor court today to see the faces of her son's alleged killers, who were charged after being arrested by police.

Despite some relief after hearing about the arrests, her anger has not subsided. The victim's family, including the mother, expressed their determination to follow every stage of the trial, even after the case is transferred to the High Court in Muar. The suspects, linked to Tong Wee Sheng's death, were charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code





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