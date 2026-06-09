Mother Arrested After Children Fall from 12th Floor in Johor Bahru

Police have arrested the mother of a girl who died and her brother who was seriously injured after falling from the 12th floor of an apartment in Tampoi. The 37-year-old foreign woman faces investigation under the Child Act.

A tragic incident in Johor Bahru has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old foreign woman, the mother of two children who fell from the 12th floor of an apartment in Tampoi.

The eight-year-old girl was found dead on the seventh floor at 7:59 am on Monday, followed by her 10-year-old brother, who was seriously injured, a minute later. Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed that the mother was arrested at noon the same day in the Tampoi area by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Johor Bahru North district police headquarters.

Initial checks revealed no prior criminal record and a negative result on a urine screening test for drugs. The suspect is being remanded for four days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to assist in the investigation. Authorities are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which pertains to child abuse, neglect, abandonment, or exposure. Several witnesses at the scene have been called to record their statements.

Police are urging the public not to speculate on the cause or motive of the incident, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. The incident has gone viral on social media, particularly on the Threads platform, after bystanders near the swimming pool area uploaded videos and images. The Johor Bahru North district police chief, ACP Radin Ramlan Radin Taha, earlier reported the discovery of the siblings.

The community is in shock, and authorities are working to unravel the circumstances leading to the fall. This case highlights the importance of child safety and the legal framework protecting minors in Malaysia. The investigation continues, and police believe the arrest of the mother will be key to understanding what happened. Further updates are expected as the case progresses through the judicial process





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Child Fall Mother Arrested Johor Bahru Police Investigation Child Abuse

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