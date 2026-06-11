Mosquitoes Arrive in Iceland: First Record of Mosquitoes Occurring in the Natural Environment

The discovery of the banded mosquito (Culiseta annulata) in Iceland is significant as it marks the first time mosquitoes have been found in the natural environment of the country. The discovery was made during a 10-day heatwave in May 2025, when temperatures reached up to 26.6°C. Citizen scientist Bjorn Hjaltason found the mosquitoes on wine-soaked ropes he used to attract and capture insects for studying. Entomologist Matthias Alfredsson identified the insects as two female and one male individuals of the Culiseta annulata species.

The banded mosquito (Culiseta annulata) has been discovered in Iceland , marking the first time mosquitoes have been found in the natural environment of the country.

The discovery was made during a 10-day heatwave in May 2025, when temperatures reached up to 26.6°C. Citizen scientist Bjorn Hjaltason found the mosquitoes on wine-soaked ropes he used to attract and capture insects for studying. Entomologist Matthias Alfredsson identified the insects as two female and one male individuals of the Culiseta annulata species. The Culiseta annulata is a large species of mosquito that is widespread across Europe, including the Nordic countries and Britain.

It is known for being able to survive cold winters by finding shelter in sheds and basements. The Icelandic Institute of Natural History believes the mosquitoes likely arrived in Iceland via freight, as a growing number of new insect species have been found in the country in recent years due to warmer temperatures and global transportation routes





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Iceland Mosquitoes Culiseta Annulata Global Warming Freight

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