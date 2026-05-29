Legendary Minnesota band Morris Day and the Time will join Milli Vanilli, Vanilla Ice, and others for free concerts at the National Mall during President Trump's America 250 festivities, culminating in July Fourth celebrations.

Morris Day and the Time, one of Minnesota's most celebrated bands, are slated to perform at President Donald Trump 's America 250 celebrations, joining a lineup that includes Milli Vanilli , Vanilla Ice , and Poison's Bret Michaels.

The event, part of the Great American State Fair concert series, will take place on June 27 at the National Mall in Washington, DC, as part of a 16-day festivity leading up to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth. All artists will perform for free near a 110-foot Ferris wheel, with activities spanning the mall between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. The series begins on June 25 with country singer Martina McBride.

Other confirmed acts include Flo Rida, the Commodores, Young MC, and C+C Music Factory. Notably, C+C Music Factory is also part of the I Love the '90s Tour, which features Vanilla Ice and Milli Vanilli, the duo whose career was marred by a lip-syncing scandal in 1990 and the death of co-founder Rob Pilatus in 1998. The information was reported by The Minnesota Star Tribune/Tribune News Service.

The announcement also mentioned unrelated news items such as actor Richard Low's hospital stay and the death of 'Emily In Paris' actor Pierre Deny, but these are not part of the main event coverage





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Morris Day And The Time America 250 National Mall Donald Trump Great American State Fair Milli Vanilli Vanilla Ice C+C Music Factory Concert July Fourth

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